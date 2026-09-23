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Burnham Warns of "Non-Viable" Two-State Solution
(MENAFN) British Premier Andy Burnham has called for concrete action against illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank, cautioning that inaction risks deepening public distrust in politics and rendering a two-state solution unworkable.
Speaking to reporters alongside US President Donald Trump in New York, Burnham said a threshold could be reached where settlement expansion directly threatens the viability of a two-state outcome.
"If we face a situation where there's a tender to put settlements on the West Bank that, in effect, make a two-state solution non-viable, what do we do?" he said.
Burnham argued that political rhetoric must be matched by tangible action, warning that failing to do so would continue eroding public trust.
"Because if we do nothing, then it further erodes people's trust in politics," he said. "They think, well, you all talk when it comes to it, you're not prepared to follow up on that talk, and do something."
He added that the government "will challenge antisemitism wherever as we see it," he said.
Burnham cited the trade ban recently proposed by UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband targeting imports from Israeli settlements as an example of matching words with policy.
"But on that issue, you know, we targeted action the foreign secretary proposed on the banning the imports of goods from the from the settlements because, in the end of the day, have to have meaning behind your words; otherwise, trust in politics further evaporates," Burnham said.
Speaking to reporters alongside US President Donald Trump in New York, Burnham said a threshold could be reached where settlement expansion directly threatens the viability of a two-state outcome.
"If we face a situation where there's a tender to put settlements on the West Bank that, in effect, make a two-state solution non-viable, what do we do?" he said.
Burnham argued that political rhetoric must be matched by tangible action, warning that failing to do so would continue eroding public trust.
"Because if we do nothing, then it further erodes people's trust in politics," he said. "They think, well, you all talk when it comes to it, you're not prepared to follow up on that talk, and do something."
He added that the government "will challenge antisemitism wherever as we see it," he said.
Burnham cited the trade ban recently proposed by UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband targeting imports from Israeli settlements as an example of matching words with policy.
"But on that issue, you know, we targeted action the foreign secretary proposed on the banning the imports of goods from the from the settlements because, in the end of the day, have to have meaning behind your words; otherwise, trust in politics further evaporates," Burnham said.
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