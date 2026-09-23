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Moldova Declares 60-Day Emergency Over Energy, Water Supply Risks
(MENAFN) Moldova announced Tuesday that it has declared a state of emergency covering its energy and hydrological sectors, set to last 60 days.
Parliament approved the government-backed measure in a 54-20 vote.
Prime Minister Vasile Tofan introduced the draft law, emphasizing that swift action was essential to safeguard uninterrupted access to energy and water resources amid a convergence of risks facing the country.
According to state news agency Moldpres, Tofan said the onset of the cold season brings "more overlapping risks concerning the supply of gas, fuel, electricity and water resources, as well as the high prices of energy resources."
He noted that a state of alert covering the energy and hydrological sectors — first put in place in late July for 30 days and renewed for another 30 last month — is set to expire Friday. The underlying risks, he said, have not eased but instead intensified.
Tofan said the government's role is "not to wait for a crisis to occur and then explain why it did not act."
"We must have the instruments in place before these crises materialize," he said, adding that the emergency declaration was necessary because Moldova is entering a period in which "the risks are greater and more interconnected than the ones covered by the instruments available under a state of alert."
"I would rather come to parliament today to transparently explain the risks and be prepared than reach January in a situation where we need these instruments, but do not have them available.
"I hope that, in 60 days, we will be able to say that many, ideally all, of these instruments did not even have to be used. That would be the best outcome," he added.
Parliament approved the government-backed measure in a 54-20 vote.
Prime Minister Vasile Tofan introduced the draft law, emphasizing that swift action was essential to safeguard uninterrupted access to energy and water resources amid a convergence of risks facing the country.
According to state news agency Moldpres, Tofan said the onset of the cold season brings "more overlapping risks concerning the supply of gas, fuel, electricity and water resources, as well as the high prices of energy resources."
He noted that a state of alert covering the energy and hydrological sectors — first put in place in late July for 30 days and renewed for another 30 last month — is set to expire Friday. The underlying risks, he said, have not eased but instead intensified.
Tofan said the government's role is "not to wait for a crisis to occur and then explain why it did not act."
"We must have the instruments in place before these crises materialize," he said, adding that the emergency declaration was necessary because Moldova is entering a period in which "the risks are greater and more interconnected than the ones covered by the instruments available under a state of alert."
"I would rather come to parliament today to transparently explain the risks and be prepared than reach January in a situation where we need these instruments, but do not have them available.
"I hope that, in 60 days, we will be able to say that many, ideally all, of these instruments did not even have to be used. That would be the best outcome," he added.
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