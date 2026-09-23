403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Stubb Urges World to Become "Steadfast Defenders" of Multilateralism
(MENAFN) Finland's president voiced alarm Tuesday over the rising tide of conflicts worldwide, calling on the international community to stand as "steadfast defenders" of multilateralism.
Addressing the UN General Assembly in New York, Alexander Stubb said global cooperation today is being undermined "by a lack of trust" and a growing disregard for established rules.
"Conflicts are spreading, bringing suffering, violence, violence and injustice," he said, pointing to reports indicating 65 active armed conflicts are currently underway worldwide — the highest number recorded since the end of the Cold War.
Stubb cautioned that the world now faces the risk of competition eroding the very rules underpinning the international order.
"Upholding the most basic rules, values, and institutions is our best option to ensure that competition does not escalate into conflict, and that cooperation gains ground," he said.
He stressed that all nations must become "steadfast defenders of multilateralism," arguing that a cooperative global framework is essential to tackling a shared agenda spanning conflict, climate change, sustainable development and artificial intelligence.
"Currently, however, we seem to be going the other way -- more towards a non-cooperative and multipolar world order," he warned.
Stubb said the world continues to witness "tyranny," neglect of the vulnerable, and violence against civilians in numerous regions. He pointed to Sudan, which is "devastated by war," and Haiti, which continues to grapple with armed violence and extreme weather events.
"Gaza continues to be one of the world's most acute humanitarian emergencies, marked by mass displacement, the destruction of infrastructure, and the lack of essential services," he added.
"We must not grow indifferent to wars and human suffering, but instead channel our efforts into preventing conflicts, upholding human rights, and strengthening sustainable economies," he added.
Addressing the UN General Assembly in New York, Alexander Stubb said global cooperation today is being undermined "by a lack of trust" and a growing disregard for established rules.
"Conflicts are spreading, bringing suffering, violence, violence and injustice," he said, pointing to reports indicating 65 active armed conflicts are currently underway worldwide — the highest number recorded since the end of the Cold War.
Stubb cautioned that the world now faces the risk of competition eroding the very rules underpinning the international order.
"Upholding the most basic rules, values, and institutions is our best option to ensure that competition does not escalate into conflict, and that cooperation gains ground," he said.
He stressed that all nations must become "steadfast defenders of multilateralism," arguing that a cooperative global framework is essential to tackling a shared agenda spanning conflict, climate change, sustainable development and artificial intelligence.
"Currently, however, we seem to be going the other way -- more towards a non-cooperative and multipolar world order," he warned.
Stubb said the world continues to witness "tyranny," neglect of the vulnerable, and violence against civilians in numerous regions. He pointed to Sudan, which is "devastated by war," and Haiti, which continues to grapple with armed violence and extreme weather events.
"Gaza continues to be one of the world's most acute humanitarian emergencies, marked by mass displacement, the destruction of infrastructure, and the lack of essential services," he added.
"We must not grow indifferent to wars and human suffering, but instead channel our efforts into preventing conflicts, upholding human rights, and strengthening sustainable economies," he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment