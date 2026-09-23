Kazakhstan Names Teniz Capital As Lead Manager For New Sovereign Eurobond Issue

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's Teniz Capital Investment Banking JSC is acting as the Lead Manager for the country's new sovereign eurobond issue, according to the company's statement published on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) today.

“The Republic of Kazakhstan, which has credit ratings of Baa1 from Moody's, BBB from S&P and BBB from Fitch (all outlooks are "Stable"), has appointed Citi, J.P. Morgan and Société General the Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners and Teniz Capital Investment Banking JSC as Kazakhstan Lead Manager to organize a global investor call at 13:00 London time/17:00 Astana time on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, and a series of fixed income investor calls commencing on the same day.” the statement said.

Subject to favorable market conditions, Kazakhstan plans to issue benchmark-sized senior unsecured euro-denominated eurobonds with a five-year maturity under Rule 144A / Regulation S.

The issue will be conducted under the Republic of Kazakhstan's GMTN Programme and will be listed on the London Stock Exchange, Astana International Exchange (AIX) and Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

The applicable stabilization rules, including FCA/ICMA requirements, will apply.

Teniz Capital Investment Banking JSC is an investment company established in 1997 under the RG Securities brand. The company provides financial and brokerage services to institutional, corporate and private clients.