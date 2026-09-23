KTZ Express Sends Kazakh Lentils To India Via TITR

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's KTZ Express, a subsidiary of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), has organized the transportation of Kazakh lentils from the Akmola region to India using the infrastructure of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), KTZ's press service said.

The company said that the shipment was organized amid growing production and export potential of Kazakh agricultural products.

According to KTZ, Kazakhstan ranks sixth globally in lentil exports. According to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Agriculture, the country's pulse crop harvest reached a record 1 million tons in 2025, increasing by 56% compared with the previous year. The Akmola region is one of the regions where lentil production and processing are actively developing.

“The growth in production volumes contributes to expanding the geography of supplies of Kazakh products. One of the promising destinations is the Indian market, to which a batch of lentils was shipped from Akkol station to Mundra Port via a multimodal route,” the KTZ press service said.

At the first stage, the cargo was transported by rail from Akkol to the Port of Aktau. The containers were then transported across the Caspian Sea to the Port of Alat in Azerbaijan.

From Azerbaijan, the cargo continued by rail to the Georgian port of Poti, from where it was transported by sea to Mundra, India.

According to KTZ, the organization of Kazakh lentil supplies along this route expands opportunities for domestic producers to enter South Asian markets and contributes to the development of new export destinations.