3 E Network Advances European AI Data Center Project Through Nordic Subsidiary Aurora Core Technology Oy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3 E Network Technology Group Limited (Nasdaq: MASK) (the“Company” or“3 E Network”), a business-to-business (“B2B”) information technology (“IT”) business solutions provider, committed to becoming a next-generation artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions provider, today announced that its Nordic strategic subsidiary and Finnish project entity, Aurora Core Technology Oy, has entered the substantive implementation and execution phase of the project. Building on the Company's recently established multi-megawatt green energy architecture, this transition advances the data center project from feasibility planning into localized construction preparation and procurement.

Strategic Subsidiary Assumes Execution Mandate for Localized Implementation

Operating as a wholly-owned strategic subsidiary, Aurora Core Technology Oy has formally assumed the localized deployment mandate for the newly established high-capacity green energy architecture. By assigning the Nordic subsidiary responsibility for local implementation, 3 E Network establishes a clear framework for compliance management and capital allocation, creating a foundation for potential regional expansion. The entity is currently managing progress across six operational pillars:



Issuing Formal RFPs for Core Supply Chain: Building on preliminary vendor evaluations and the finalized liquid-cooling parameters, Aurora Core Technology Oy has issued formal Requests for Proposals (“RFPs”) for critical hardware designed to support next-generation high-density computing platforms, including the NVIDIA Vera Rubin architecture. Initial procurement focuses on high-capacity Liquid-to-Liquid Cooling Distribution Units, high-efficiency modular Uninterruptible Power Supply systems, and high-ampacity intelligent busways, aimed at securing essential production capacity.

Advancing Grid Interconnection Contracts: Acting on behalf of 3 E Network, the Aurora execution team is advancing from initial power capability studies to negotiations toward binding interconnection and capacity allocation with a regional utility provider. Negotiations currently focus on integrating multi-megawatt grid connections, engineering schedules for concurrently maintainable dual-redundant power feeds, and evaluating local power distribution and step-down efficiencies.

Progressing EIA Filings: The entity is working alongside regional regulators and environmental consultants to translate baseline studies into formal Environmental Impact Assessment (“EIA”) filings. Key evaluation metrics include liquid-cooling water recycling rates, acoustic management for cooling towers, and lifecycle carbon footprints, aiming to support the facility's alignment with the Scope 3 emissions standards required by enterprise clients.

Structuring Municipal Waste Heat Monetization: Supported by earlier feasibility reviews, the representatives of the subsidiary have commenced commercial discussions with municipal heating providers. The program aims to capture high-grade waste heat from the AI data center's liquid-cooling loops and route it into the local district heating grid. This structure is intended to reduce the facility's carbon footprint while evaluating potential revenue-sharing mechanisms.

Formalizing Local Engineering and Construction Partnerships: To implement the infrastructure plan, the Company is coordinating with Nordic architectural firms, structural engineers, and Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing contractors. Priorities include defining load-bearing structural specifications for fully populated AI racks and establishing construction schedules suited to Finland's winter climate. Integrating EU Data Sovereignty and Security Standards: The entity is developing its infrastructure and compliance framework to align with the EU's General Data Protection Regulation, the EUAI Act, and EN 50600 data center standards. Planning has begun for the procurement and installation of biometric mantraps and physical perimeter security topologies.

Deploying Capital for Front-End Engineering and Compliance

Aurora Core Technology Oy's implementation activities are supported by the Company's recent capital allocation. 3 E Network confirms that net proceeds from the $1.0 million private placement, subscribed by a CEO-affiliated entity, are funding critical Front-End Engineering Design activities through the local subsidiary. For site preparation, capital is allocated toward comprehensive geotechnical site surveys to verify the ground-bearing capacity required for high-density racks. Concurrently, the funding supports climate modeling teams analyzing a decade of local microclimate meteorological data against the thermodynamic requirements of the liquid-cooling systems, to establish free-cooling operating parameters designed to optimize Power Usage Effectiveness.

Regarding regulatory and permitting processes, this capital funds the preparation of EIA technical documentation, addressing requirements such as acoustic emission modeling and water recycling verification. Furthermore, the Finnish operational group has retained electrical engineering experts to conduct power flow analysis and short-circuit studies in coordination with the utility provider. The Company has systematically established the technical, environmental, and operational expenditure frameworks required for the project prior to full-scale construction.

Management Commentary

“With our infrastructure blueprint for next-generation AI computing now established, Aurora Core Technology Oy is taking responsibility for local project implementation as we move into the next phase of our European deployment,” stated Dr. Tingjun Yang, Chief Executive Officer of 3 E Network.“For cross-border data center projects, using a local subsidiary to manage procurement and contract negotiations directly is a standard and necessary procedure to maintain project timelines. Supported by our recent funding, our Finnish team is actively translating specific engineering parameters into supply chain orders and grid interconnection agreements. We intend to maintain this execution pace as we advance the commercialization of our operations in Europe.”

About 3 E Network Technology Group Limited

3 E Network Technology Group Limited is a business-to-business (“B2B”) information technology (“IT”) business solutions provider committed to becoming a next-generation artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions provider. It upholds the industry consensus of“AI and energy symbiosis” and has a strong vision in the field of energy investment. The Company's business comprises two main portfolios: the data center operation services portfolio and the software development portfolio. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“approximates,”“assesses,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect the Company's future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

3 E Network Technology Group Limited

Investor Relations Department

Email: ird@3emask.com

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