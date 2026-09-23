Capitalised terms in this announcement that are not otherwise defined have the meanings given to them in the Scheme Booklet dated 13 August 2026 (“Scheme Booklet ” ).

Adjournment of Second Court Hearing

Cygnus announces that the Supreme Court of Western Australia (“Court”) has made orders today to adjourn the date of the Second Court Hearing in respect of the Scheme.

The Second Court Hearing has been adjourned from 2:15pm (AWST) on Wednesday, 23 September 2026 and is now scheduled to take place at 2:15pm (AWST) on Wednesday, 14 October 2026. The Second Court Hearing will be held at the David Malcolm Justice Centre, 28 Barrack Street, Perth, Western Australia.

Why has the Second Court Hearing been adjourned?

As at the date of this announcement, the Kazakhstan regulatory approval condition precedent remains outstanding. To allow additional time for the satisfaction (or waiver) of this condition precedent, Cygnus has requested, and received, orders from the Court to adjourn the Second Court Hearing to Wednesday, 14 October 2026.

CAML remains confident that it will receive the required approval and has advised Cygnus that it expects that the approval will be granted on or before 12 October 2026.1

Should the Kazakhstan regulatory approval be received earlier than the date outlined in today's announcement, Cygnus will announce that to the ASX and ascertain the potential to bring the Second Court Hearing forward.

Updated Indicative Timetable

As a consequence of the Court orders adjourning the Second Court Hearing, the indicative timetable will result in an Effective Date of Thursday 15 October 2026 (being the date that Cygnus Shares are suspended from trading on ASX and TSXV at close of trading), the latest date and time by which the Sale Election Forms and CREST Election Forms must be received or to withdraw a previous election made is extended to 5.00pm (AWST) / 5.00am (EDT), Thursday, 15 October 2026, the Scheme Record Date is 5.00pm (AWST), Monday, 19 October 2026 with the Implementation Date moved to Tuesday, 27 October 2026.2

Appearing at the Second Court Hearing

Cygnus will formally provide details to Cygnus Shareholders by no later than 9 October 2026 of the new date for the Second Court Hearing, the process for appearing at the hearing and opposing the approval of the proposed Scheme, and the name and address for service on Cygnus.

This announcement is authorised for release by the Board of Cygnus Metals Limited.