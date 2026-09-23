Adjournment Of Second Court Hearing
|David Southam
|Nicholas Kwong
|Media:
|Executive Chair
|President & CEO
|Paul Armstrong
|T: +61 8 6118 1627
|T: +1 418 748 5076
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Certain statements contained in this announcement may constitute“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Examples of forward-looking statements in this announcement include, among others, statements regarding the completion of the Scheme and the remaining related steps therefor, including timing thereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or timing to differ materially from those anticipated or implied by such forward-looking information. Information about the risks and assumptions affecting the forward-looking information herein can be found in the“Risk Factors” section in the Scheme Booklet dated 13 August 2026, a copy of which is available under Cygnus' profile on SEDAR+ at All of the forward-looking information in this announcement is qualified by these cautionary statements. Cygnus assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such information, except as may be required by applicable law and the rules of the ASX and the TSX Venture Exchange.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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2 Please note that all of the above times and dates are indicative only. The actual timetable will depend on many factors outside the control of Cygnus and CAML, including the Court approval process and the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions precedent to the completion of the Scheme. Due to the time zone differences between Canada and Australia, certain actions relating to the implementation of the Scheme may occur on Monday, 26 October 2026 during Canadian business hours so as to enable implementation to occur on Tuesday, 27 October 2026 during Australian business hours. Any changes to the above timetable will be announced to ASX and will be available under Cygnus' profile at
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