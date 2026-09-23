Acres Launches Homebuilder Market Intelligence, Providing Unprecedented View Of U.S. Housing Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Acres product provides nationwide view of supply, pricing and demand across any market

Fayetteville, Ark., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acres.com announced Homebuilder Market Intelligence, a new product that brings together Acres' extensive datasets to provide a comprehensive view of U.S. housing growth in a single dashboard for any market in the country. The product covers all 1000+ U.S. metro and micropolitan areas and 3,000+ counties, drawing on more than 155 million parcel records and 60 million land transactions.

Closings show where housing activity has occurred, but they don't show where it's headed next. Homebuilder Market Intelligence expands that view by incorporating signals such as unmasked land and lot transfers, platting activity, builder pipeline, listings, pricing strategies, economic growth, and household financial conditions. Together, these indicators provide forward-looking intelligence on where builders are acquiring land, where development activity is accelerating, and how local conditions may shape future demand.

For land and development teams, that broader view supports earlier, more informed decisions around market entry, land acquisition, competitive activity, and the physical path of growth in any market.

“Real estate is local, but access to quality market intelligence has historically been uneven,” said Carter Malloy, CEO of Acres.com.“When smaller and fast-growing markets are easier to understand, they become easier to invest in. Homebuilder Market Intelligence is designed to bring greater transparency to those markets, helping attract more capital, increase competition, and ultimately support healthier housing markets across the U.S.”

To see an example of an Acres Homebuilder Market Intelligence analysis, please visit here. Acres Homebuilder Market Intelligence is available beginning today through Acres.com.

About Acres

Acres is the first land data and AI platform built to bring visibility to market intelligence and land acquisition. From site selection to close, Acres works with Fortune 500 companies nationwide, providing access to the most current and extensive land data available for faster, more informed decision-making. To learn more, visit Acres.com.

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CONTACT: Mary Mickel Acres 501.350.3422...