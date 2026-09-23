Slide Deepens Commitment To South Carolina With Expanded Homeowners Insurance Offerings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New HO3, HO5, and HO6 products bring more choice and coverage options to South Carolina's coastal market

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (“Slide” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: SLDE) today announced an expanded suite of property insurance products available statewide in South Carolina, with a focus on bringing more choice and admitted capacity to the coast.

The expanded offerings, offered through Slide Specialty Insurance Company, include a new HO5 product designed for higher-value homes, plus new HO3 homeowners and HO6 condo products. All three feature expanded coverage options, additional discounts, and highly competitive rates, giving South Carolina homeowners greater flexibility to find coverage that fits their needs and budget.

South Carolina's rapidly growing coastal communities need more home insurance options, particularly for larger and higher-value homes, where finding coverage can be challenging. Areas like Horry County, home to the Myrtle Beach area, have grown by more than 20% since 2020, according to U.S. Census Bureau population estimates, illustrating the growing demand for committed coastal capacity.

“Coastal property insurance is where Slide has a distinct advantage,” said Bruce Lucas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Slide.“We're deepening our commitment to South Carolina at a time when the coastal market is growing, and homeowners need more options. We have the underwriting technology, financial strength and experience to deploy capacity where we see attractive opportunities while maintaining a disciplined approach to risk.”

Slide has served South Carolina homeowners since 2022. Its product expansion in South Carolina advances the company's strategy of disciplined growth and geographic diversification in property insurance markets where its underwriting and catastrophe risk management capabilities provide a competitive advantage.

South Carolina homeowners who are interested in learning more about Slide's new coverage options can visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those discussed herein. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as“may,”“might,”“will,”“should,”“expect,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“aim,”“estimates,”“predicts,”“potential” or“continue,” the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology and relate, without limitation, to the Company's beliefs and expectations regarding the Company's projections of future financial performance including net margins and its share repurchase program and its ability to increase return on equity and build long-term value for shareholders. These statements are only predictions based on Slide's current expectations and projections about future events and are not guarantees of actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Although Slide believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, including, among others, our limited operating history; the success of the Company's underwriting and profitability initiatives; inflation and other changes in economic conditions (including changes in interest rates and financial and real estate markets), including changes that may impact demand for our products and our operations; lack of effectiveness of exclusions and loss limitation methods in the insurance policies we assume or write; inherent uncertainty of our models and our reliance on such models as a tool to evaluate risk; the impact of macroeconomic conditions, including declining consumer confidence, inflation, high unemployment and the threat of recession; the impact of new federal and state regulations that affect the property and casualty insurance market and our failure to meet increased regulatory requirements, including minimum capital and surplus requirements; the cost of reinsurance, the collectability of reinsurance and our ability to obtain reinsurance coverage on terms and at a cost acceptable to us; assessments charged by various governmental agencies; pricing competition and other initiatives by competitors; our ability to obtain regulatory approval for requested rate changes, and the timing thereof; legislative and regulatory developments; the outcome of litigation pending against us, including the terms of any settlements; risks related to the nature of our business; performance of our investment portfolio; the adequacy of our liability for losses and loss adjustment expense; ratings by industry services; catastrophe losses; reliance on key personnel; weather conditions (including the severity and frequency of storms, hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires and hail); acts of war and terrorist activities; court decisions and trends in litigation; and other matters described from time to time by us in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by Slide in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Slide undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, actual results, revised expectations or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

About Slide

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDE) is a Tampa-based specialty property insurer built for coastal and catastrophe-prone markets. Slide combines advanced technology with deep insurance expertise to maintain a disciplined approach to risk, bring additional capacity to the markets it serves along with its network of more than 5,000 independent agents, and provide a dependable, streamlined insurance experience to its policyholders. Slide ranks among the 25 largest U.S. homeowners insurance groups by direct written premium, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). For more information, visit slideinsurance.com.

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