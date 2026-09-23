Fiverr Releases Its 2025 Impact Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From its largest business accelerator cohort to-date to strengthening AI oversight policies, Fiverr is showcasing its expanded efforts, impact, and support for entrepreneurs and AI governance

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) released its 2025 Impact Report, highlighting how the company is helping shape a more inclusive, responsible and sustainable future of work. As artificial intelligence continues to transform how work is created and delivered, the report outlines how Fiverr is expanding access to economic opportunity, strengthening marketplace trust and governance, investing in its global community, and reducing its environmental impact.

"The world of work is changing faster than ever, driven by advances in AI and new technologies," said Micha Kaufman, founder and CEO of Fiverr. "At Fiverr, we believe technology should expand human potential, not limit it. Throughout 2025, we continued to invest in the freelancers, entrepreneurs and communities that power our ecosystem, while strengthening the governance, trust and responsible innovation needed to help people succeed in the future of work."

Highlights from the 2025 Impact Report include:

Creating Fair Economic and Social Opportunities



Supported more than 50 nonprofit and community organizations through the Colors Foundation, with $1.2M in donations and over 480 employees contributing 2,900 volunteer hours

Hosted 125 community events with 13.9K attendees

Joined Pledge 1% which reinforces Fiverr's commitment to community investment and social impact

In 2025, Fiverr launched its fifth Future Collective cohort, supporting 15 entrepreneurs, before expanding the program to its largest cohort to date in 2026 with 22 participating founders

Celebrated our fourth annual International Freelancer Day to honor and celebrate freelancers across the globe with a campaign featuring members of our community on digital billboards in Times Square

Participated in the March of the Living, where we joined high-tech delegation leaders and employees in an international march in Poland Published the annual Freelance Economic Impact Report, Fiverr's Next Gen of Work Report and the Business Trends Index 2026 providing data-driven insights into workforce trends, the future of freelancing and businesses' growing adoption of AI



Marketplace Integrity and Ethics



Zero data breaches reported globally

Maintained ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and PCI DSS certifications

Strengthened marketplace governance, compliance, and AI oversight practices through cross-functional policy and steering committees Hosted Cybersecurity Week to boost internal awareness

Empowering Our People



77% of employees participated in the 2025 annual engagement survey

Achieved a 78% favorable score in the 2025 engagement survey 49.8% of global team identified as female, 46% of global management team identified as female and 29% female representation on the board of directors



Climate Change



Reduced 2025 Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 28% as compared to 2024

In 2025, 60% of the electricity consumed at our HQ was sourced from renewable energy Expanded recycling streams, increased recycling infrastructure, and promoted responsible waste disposal through company-wide awareness campaigns



For more details about these and other initiatives, please find the full report here.

About Fiverr

Fiverr's mission is to transform the way the world creates and works together. We're shaping the future of work with the world's leading open platform, seamlessly connecting top talent and cutting-edge technology with businesses around the globe. From expert freelancers in over 750 skilled categories to best-in-class GenAI models and agents, Fiverr provides the most advanced and comprehensive talent and tools for digital services - helping businesses get mission-critical projects done fast and cost-effectively.

From small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, millions trust Fiverr for projects in software and AI development, digital marketing, finance, business consulting, video animation, music, architecture, and more.

Learn how to future-proof your business with exceptional talent and cutting-edge tools at fiverr.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Press Contacts

Jenny Chang

Madeleine Bendalin

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