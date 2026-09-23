Rezolve Ai Expects Substantially Lower Cash Burn In H2 2026 And Accelerated Path To Profitability

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company targets approximately $60 million in annualized cost savings and positive Adjusted EBITDA by the end of H1 2027 NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a global leader in AI-powered commerce and engagement, today outlined a strategic operating program to reduce recurring costs and accelerate its path to profitability. Measures already implemented, together with lower exceptional expenditure, are expected to deliver substantially lower cash burn in H2 2026 compared with H1. The Company is targeting approximately $60 million in annualized cost savings from its cost reduction program. These savings are expected to drive the Company to positive Adjusted EBITDA exiting H1 2027. The savings target represents the expected annual benefit once the program is fully implemented, rather than savings necessarily realized within a single reporting period. The Company has already reduced acquisition-related expenditure and implemented measures to lower marketing and external legal costs. Its broader operating program focuses on integrating acquired operations and improving efficiency. Furthermore, transitioning professional services delivery to partners including TCS and Tech Mahindra is expected to improve gross margins and support continued rapid growth. Daniel M. Wagner, Chairman and CEO of Rezolve Ai, said:

“We have moved quickly to reduce spending and measures are already in place. We expect cash burn in the second half of this year to be substantially below the first half, reflecting both the actions we have taken and lower exceptional expenditure. “H1 included fundraising fees, litigation settlements and the costs of integrating acquired businesses, including office closures and redundancies from the consolidation of overlapping functions. Alongside the reduction in those costs, we are addressing recurring expenditure across the Group. “We expect to continue growing at extraordinary rates but we will not pursue growth at any cost. With cost reductions already implemented, our focus is on reaching positive adjusted EBITDA by the end of H1 2027 and materially reducing cash burn.” Operating Priorities

The operating program addresses five principal areas:

Cloud and technology infrastructure: optimizing capacity and usage, consolidating overlapping services and renegotiating supplier arrangements.

Staffing and integration: removing duplication across acquired operations and aligning resources with customer requirements and revenue opportunities.

Professional services: transitioning service delivery to partners including TCS and Tech Mahindra, with additional partners to be announced, to improve gross margins and support scalable growth.

Property: consolidating offices and addressing surplus space inherited through acquisitions. Spending and capital allocation: focusing marketing on measurable commercial returns, tightening discretionary expenditure and applying greater selectivity to additional acquisitions.

The Company will continue investing in Rezolve Commerce, Rezolve Pay, Rezolve Reward and Rezolve Insight, together with brainpowa and the infrastructure supporting its platform. Financial Targets and Outlook

Measure Target or outlook Annualized cost savings Approximately $60 million once fully implemented H2 2026 cash burn1 Expected substantially below H1 2026 following implemented cost reductions and lower exceptional costs. Adjusted EBITDA Positive when exiting H1 2027 Adjusted EBITDA margin improvement At least 24.9 percentage points: June 2027 target versus H1 2026

1 For this comparison, cash burn means cash excluding capitalization, share based compensation, restructuring costs and acquisition costs calculated consistently for H1 and H2 2026.

The Company targets positive Adjusted EBITDA for the month ending June 30, 2027. Compared with the Adjusted EBITDA margin of negative 24.9% in H1 2026, achieving a positive margin in that month would represent an improvement of at least 24.9 percentage points. This is an exit-period target rather than a forecast of positive Adjusted EBITDA for H1 2027 as a whole. Adjusted EBITDA profitability and operating cash-flow breakeven are separate milestones.

First-Half Expenditure and Liquidity

H1 2026 cash expenditure included fundraising fees, litigation settlements and costs associated with integrating acquired businesses, including office closures and staff redundancies. These items contributed to elevated cash usage during the period and should be distinguished from the ongoing cost of operating the business.

The operating plan addresses recurring expenditure alongside the reduction in exceptional costs with the objective of establishing a substantially more efficient cost base as revenue grows.

“Our priorities are straightforward: grow revenue, reduce cash burn and reach profitability,” Wagner added.“We have built the platform and the distribution. We are now focused on delivering the financial performance that shareholders expect.”

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai is a global leader in AI-powered commerce and engagement. Its technology helps retailers, brands, financial institutions and commerce platforms create intelligent, personalized customer experiences across search, discovery, engagement and transaction journeys.

Rezolve Ai's platform is designed to connect consumers, merchants, banks and payment providers through intelligent commerce infrastructure that makes customer interactions more relevant, measurable and valuable. Through its AI-powered commerce capabilities and Reward's financial engagement platform, Rezolve Ai is building the infrastructure for the next generation of personalized and agentic commerce.

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Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that Rezolve uses to assess underlying operating performance. It represents EBITDA adjusted for certain non-cash, non-recurring and other items, including share-based compensation, foreign exchange effects, certain fair-value and financing-related items, and specified acquisition, restructuring and other one-time costs. Net income (loss) is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA. The Company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) without unreasonable efforts because it cannot predict with sufficient certainty the type and extent of specific reconciling items that would be needed to provide such a reconciliation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements concerning the timing of Adjusted EBITDA profitability, expected cash burn, targeted annualized cost savings, Adjusted EBITDA margin improvement, gross-margin improvements and the implementation and expected benefits of the operating program and partner delivery arrangements.

These statements reflect management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include revenue performance and the timing of customer receipts, the timing and costs of implementing operational changes, the achievement of anticipated efficiencies, partner execution, working-capital requirements, exceptional expenditure and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Rezolve Ai undertakes no obligation to update them, except as required by law.

Rezolve Ai reminds investors that its Investor Day will take place on October 6, 2026. Register here: