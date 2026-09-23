Altimmune To Participate In Stifel Cardiometabolic Forum
A webcast of the fireside chat will be available via the Events section of the Altimmune website.
About Altimmune
Altimmune is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for patients with serious liver diseases. The Company's lead candidate, pemvidutide, is a unique dual-action investigational therapy targeting both glucagon and GLP-1 receptors in a balanced 1:1 ratio in development for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), alcohol use disorder (AUD) and alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD). For more information, please visit .
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Investor Contact:
Luis Sanay, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
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Media Contact:
Real Chemistry
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