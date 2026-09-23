New Jersey's Top Manufacturers Named Finalists For 2026 'MADE In NJ' Manufacturing Day Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Finalists to Be Recognized October 2nd During NJMEP's 30th Anniversary 'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Day Celebration

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program, Inc. (NJMEP) is proud to announce the finalists for the 2026 'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Day Awards, recognizing manufacturers and industry leaders whose accomplishments continue to strengthen New Jersey's manufacturing community.

Each year, the awards spotlight companies and individuals demonstrating excellence across areas such as innovation, leadership, operational performance, workforce development, and industry impact. This year's finalists represent the strength of manufacturing throughout the Garden State and the people working every day to move the industry forward.

Winners will be announced live during the 14th Annual 'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Day on Friday, October 2, 2026, at iPlay America in Freehold, New Jersey.

2026 'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Day Award Finalists

Manufacturer of the Year – Large



Cibo Vita

Congoleum

NutraStar

PIM Brands, Inc. SS White Dental



Manufacturer of the Year – Medium



Berje Inc.

Douglas Electrical Components

Kari-Out

Magna Power Electronics Pflaumer Brothers Inc.



Manufacturer of the Year – Small



Groezinger Provisions

Jewel Precision

Orgo-Thermit, Inc.

Modern Line Furniture Inc. Triad RF Systems



Life Sciences Leader Award



BodyBio Inc.

Diagnocine, LLC

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

MICRO Corporation Wedgewood Village Pharmacy, LLC



Innovator of the Year



LiftTrac

Magna Power Electronics

Switlik Survival Products

Triad RF Systems Unionwear



Rising Stars



Erica Abrams-Young – Evermark

Karla Baez – Switlick Survival Products

Lindsey Rodriguez – Berje Inc.

Maria Guido – Unionwear

Melissa Naylis – Service Support Specialties, Inc. (S-Cubed) Yana Katliarova – Modern Line Furniture Inc.

Following a record-setting 2025 event that welcomed more than 1,100 attendees, 'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Day will once again bring together manufacturers, business leaders, educators, students, legislators, and industry partners for New Jersey's premier manufacturing event.

In addition to the annual Awards Ceremony, attendees will hear keynote addresses, participate in timely breakout sessions, explore interactive exhibits, and connect with manufacturers and industry leaders from across the state.

Join us October 2 at iPlay America to celebrate New Jersey manufacturing and see this year's winners announced live.

To learn more and register for the event, visit or contact....

About NJMEP: NJMEP helps to improve the profitability and competitiveness of small to medium-sized manufacturers in New Jersey. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For 30 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize nearly $8 billion in value.

Media Contact:

Joseph Perez | Content Marketing & Communications Specialist

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