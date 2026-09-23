Bioaro Launches AI-Assisted Longevity+TM Bioactives In The U.S. And U.K.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following its Dubai debut, BioAro brings its precision longevity portfolio to two major global health and wellness markets

NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The longevity industry has no shortage of products focused on healthier aging. What can be more difficult to find is a clear understanding of why a particular formulation exists, what biological science informed its development, and how its ingredients were selected.

BioAro Inc. is entering this space with the launch of its precision LONgevity+TM bioactives in the United States and United Kingdom, following its initial launch in Dubai.

BioAro's formulations have been developed through a combination of biotechnology research, scientific literature, biological pathway analysis, formulation science, and artificial intelligence, with the goal of exploring more targeted approaches to healthy aging, longevity, and healthspan. The products are now available through BioAro Drugs, BioAro's consumer health and longevity platform, which has been funded by Kapoor Wealth Partners, Abu Dhabi.









The origins of the portfolio are personal. Several of BioAro's LONgevity+TM formulations began as compositions developed by Dr. Anmol S. Kapoor, Founder of BioAro, for his own use after finding that many commercially available products did not meet the level of formulation and scientific rigor he was seeking. Those early formulations subsequently became part of a broader research and development effort within the BioAro ecosystem.

“We didn't set out to create another supplement company,” said Dr. Anmol S. Kapoor, Founder of BioAro.“The starting point was a simple question: Can we use what we now know about biology, combined with AI and modern research tools, to develop longevity bioactives in a more intelligent way?”

Rather than examining ingredients only in isolation, BioAro evaluates how compounds may relate to biological pathways and how combinations can be formulated around specific objectives associated with healthy aging, longevity, and healthspan.

Artificial intelligence is increasingly being used across biotechnology and drug discovery, and BioAro is applying AI-assisted research within its consumer-health development process. Its research workflow uses AI-assisted analysis to examine scientific literature, biological pathways, molecular relationships, and formulation possibilities, helping researchers navigate a rapidly expanding body of scientific information and identify relationships that warrant further investigation.

“AI doesn't replace the scientist or the physician,” Dr. Kapoor said.“It gives us the ability to look across an enormous amount of information and ask better questions. The science still has to make sense.”

BioAro's approach reflects the interconnected nature of longevity science. Aging involves multiple biological processes, including cellular energy, metabolic regulation, oxidative stress, inflammation, and other mechanisms. The company's LONgevity+TM portfolio has been developed with this complexity in mind, with an emphasis on looking beyond isolated ingredients.

Alongside its longevity portfolio, BioAro has also developed specialized formulations for daily wellness, cognition, energy, physical performance, and recovery through its CREAGENTM series, including CREAGENTM Brain Boost, CREAGENTM Raw Power, CREAGENTM Pro Power, and CREAGENTM Femme Energy. The range extends BioAro's formulation approach across different wellness and performance goals.

BioAro Drugs also features BioAro Intelligence, one of the company's flagship AI-assisted consumer experiences, powered by Xevyo AI protocols - structured combinations of products, formulas, ingredients, and supporting scientific context organized around that objective.

The broader BioAro ecosystem spans precision health, genomics, multi-omics, microbiome science, diagnostics, artificial intelligence, drug discovery and development, and longevity. The company is developing technologies and platforms designed to connect these different layers of biological information rather than treating them as isolated data points.

Genomic and microbiome information can provide insight into an individual's underlying biology, while advanced diagnostics can add information about measurable biomarkers and physiological processes. AI can assist in interpreting increasingly complex biological datasets, while drug-discovery platforms can help researchers explore potential therapeutic opportunities.

“The future of longevity will not be about finding one magic ingredient,” said Dr. Kapoor.“It will be about understanding the individual, understanding the biology, and then using that information intelligently.”

The expansion into the United States and United Kingdom follows BioAro's initial launch in Dubai and brings its LONgevity+TM portfolio into two major global consumer-health markets.

The company also plans to expand BioAro Drugs peptide-based products, pharmaceutical offerings, and online consultations, subject to applicable regulatory requirements, creating a broader platform connecting consumers with longevity products, scientific information, and professional healthcare services.

BioAro expects to work with physicians, researchers, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical organizations, manufacturers, and other strategic partners as the platform develops.

“This is only the beginning of what we are building,” said Dr. Kapoor.“We see an opportunity to bring bioactives, peptides, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, and consultations together within a connected longevity platform, while working with partners across healthcare, biotechnology, and life sciences.”

For BioAro, the launch represents a broader effort to connect the rapidly developing fields of AI, biotechnology, precision health, and longevity within an integrated health ecosystem.









About BioAro

BioAro

Its ecosystem spans precision health, genomics, multi-omics, microbiome science, diagnostics, AI-assisted biological analysis, drug discovery and development, and LONgevity+TM bioactives.

Through its laboratory and technology platforms, BioAro is working to connect information from the genome, microbiome, biomarkers, and other biological systems to develop a more integrated understanding of individual biology.

BioAro Drugs is funded by Kapoor Wealth Partners, Abu Dhabi, supporting the development and international expansion of BioAro's consumer health and longevity platform.

BioAro's broader vision is to build a connected precision-health ecosystem where biological data and diagnostics generate insights, AI assists in interpreting complex information, drug discovery explores potential therapeutic opportunities, and precision interventions provide additional tools for supporting health and longevity.

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Its consumer health portfolio includes