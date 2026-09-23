EFI To Showcase Sign And Display Graphics Innovations And Workflow Automation Tools At PRINTING United Expo

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Attendees will experience live demonstrations of solutions designed to increase productivity, versatility, and profitability

LONDONDERRY, N.H., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFITM) today began showcasing multiple innovations and new printers designed for the sign and display graphics market at PRINTING United Expo 2026, including automation enhancements that increase the value and versatility of its broad portfolio of production-level digital inkjet printers. The company will also have a wide range of printed samples from its sign and display graphics, packaging, and textile printers available, offering attendees inspiration and insight into new ways to grow their businesses and attract new customers. PRINTING United Expo is scheduled for September 23 to 25 in Las Vegas. EFI will be in booth C2115 at the show.

“PRINTING United Expo is one of the most important opportunities each year to connect directly with the customers, partners, and industry leaders shaping the future of print,” said Frank Pennisi, EFI's CEO.“We're excited to return with innovations that help businesses increase productivity, expand into new applications, drive profitable growth, and share our story with the industry. We're especially proud to introduce the EFI VUTEk® M3h X and EFI VUTEk FabriVU® 340 i8 to U.S. audiences. Launched earlier this year, they bring a multitude of new capabilities geared toward high-volume, high-quality, automated production. Visitors to our booth will see how our latest technologies are helping print providers do more with less, unlock new revenue opportunities, and achieve their operational and environmental goals. As the industry continues to evolve, EFI remains focused on delivering the innovation, expertise, and partnership our customers need to succeed.”

EFI booth highlights

Visitors to EFI's booth C2115 will experience live demonstrations of the latest innovations for the sign and display graphics market and learn how they can translate those into greater efficiencies and business growth opportunities. Visitors will see:



The EFI VUTEk M3h X true hybrid flatbed/roll-fed LED printer that delivers premium image quality at production-level speeds with exceptional value to help print providers reduce costs, increase margins, accelerate turnaround times, and differentiate their offering. Launched earlier this year, the VUTEk M3h X printer enables new applications and revenue streams with advanced print capabilities, including white ink, optional clear ink, and multilayer printing up to nine layers.

The EFI VUTEk FabriVU 340 i8 dye-sublimation printer with inline fixation, making its debut in the North American market. It is designed to meet the color-fidelity demands of retail, event, and branded environments with eight-color printing – CMYK Orange, Blue, and a choice of two light inks – that expands the printable gamut well beyond four-color printing for the reproduction of challenging Pantone® and brand colors. The FabriVU 340 i8 printer delivers high speeds and features inline fixation and advanced media control to print directly to a wide range of polyester-based materials and sublimate in a single step.

The EFI VUTEk X5r 5.2-meter roll-to-roll LED printer built for high-volume production of indoor and outdoor sign and display applications. It features workflow automation technologies designed to reduce operator intervention and streamline production from print to finished graphic. These include automatic Y-slitters for inline trimming and InSpec AI, an industry-first AI-powered image quality control system that continuously scans printed output during production to identify defects, support real-time correction, and reduce waste and reprints.

The EFI VUTEk Q3h XP high-performance hybrid LED printer in a new seven-color configuration. It's engineered for demanding production environments requiring excellence in both performance and print quality, and offers production-level throughput and advanced media handling and automation options. The new seven-color configuration includes light cyan, light magenta, and light black for an expanded color gamut, perfect neutral grey balance, and smooth pastels. The EFInsightTM cloud-based platform for sign and display graphics multi-pass printers. Originally introduced for use with EFI Nozomi single-pass printers, EFInsight is now available for select EFI multi-pass platforms, bringing printer and production information together in one place to provide visibility into how equipment is being used, greater understanding of performance, and opportunities to identify areas for improvement.



Visitors to EFI's booth will also have access to an interactive touchscreen kiosk to explore even more products from its packaging, sign and display, and textile portfolios, as well as the printed samples in its applications gallery.

“Along with the new printers and enhanced capabilities that we are bringing to the show, we are also excited to be showing textile samples – including samples from the new EFI Reggiani ecoDenim solution, babywear, non-woven fabrics, fashion accessories and more – and samples produced on our EFI Nozomi single-pass digital inkjet press, optimized for both signs and display graphics as well as traditional corrugated packaging applications,” said Ken Hanulec, EFI vice president, worldwide marketing.“No matter where customers are in their business development and digital journey, EFI offers the technology to help them reach the next level of productivity and profitability.”

Visit EFI partners at the show

Several EFI partners will also feature EFI solutions during PRINTING United Expo:



The 65-inch-wide EFI Pro 16h+ printer will be running in LexJet booth C900. This production-level hybrid flatbed/roll-fed UV LED inkjet printer is the ultimate wide-format business tool for print service providers looking to expand their capabilities. Designed for both rigid and flexible media up to 2 inches (5.08cm) thick, it delivers production-level speeds to take on more jobs and offers white ink and multi-layer printing to produce high-value applications. Nazdar SourceOne EFI Pro 30 h + hybrid printer in booth C2315. Designed to help print service providers widen their competitive advantage with greater throughput, higher-value applications, and lower operating costs, it delivers production-level speeds up to 2,530 ft2/hr (235 m2/hr), and white ink, optional clear ink, and multilayer printing up to five layers to produce premium, high-margin applications.

Note to journalists: To schedule one-on-one meetings with EFI executives and experts before or during the show, please contact Holly O'Rourke at ....