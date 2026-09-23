Magnite Named Primary Video Ad Server And A Programmatic Technology Provider For HP TV+

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HP TV+ adopts Magnite's full-stack technology, including SpringServe ad serving, programmatic activation, and ClearLine Curation

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced it is the primary video ad server and a programmatic technology provider for HP TV+, providing access to programmatic demand across HP TV+ banner and video inventory.

By tapping into Magnite's omnichannel suite, HP TV+ can seamlessly connect advertisers with active PC audiences across trusted programming categories spanning movies, live sports, lifestyle, news, and specialized content. As part of HP Media Network, HP TV+ is HP's native free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) environment designed specifically for personal PCs. HP TV+ delivers a personal, 1:1 streaming experience that bridges entertainment and active online behavior allowing users to watch, research, shop, and act on a single screen.

Through ClearLine Curation, HP Media Network can make its consent-based audience intelligence more accessible for programmatic activation, giving buyers a streamlined way to reach audiences informed by real PC behavior. Buyers can activate nearly 100 off-the-shelf audience segments or define custom segments built from insights across 1,200 PC apps and 300+ consent-based usage attributes.

“PC-native streaming introduces a powerful dynamic where viewing, research, and action occur simultaneously on the exact same device,” said Chris Signore, Senior Vice President, Business Development at Magnite.“Streaming on a personal PC offers a highly connected environment where entertainment and everyday decision-making intersect. With 50% of FAST viewers consuming content on their PCs, we are excited to help HP build a more direct pathway for advertisers to engage active users across every stage of their digital journey.”

“Scaling HP Media Network and HP TV+ requires technology that can support the complexity of video advertising while giving advertisers more flexible ways to access our banner and video inventory,” said Chris Ryu, General Manager of HP Media Network.“Magnite brings together the ad serving and programmatic capabilities we need to support that growth, giving HP TV+ a more integrated foundation as we expand our streaming advertising business.”

About Magnite

We're Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world's largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

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