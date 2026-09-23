Synack Integrates With Wiz To Unify Pentest Findings Alongside Cloud Security Data

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The integration exports vulnerabilities discovered through the Synack PTaaS Platform into Wiz, giving security teams a single source of truth to track findings.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synack, the AI + human penetration testing platform for continuous security validation, today announced an integration with Wiz. The integration exports vulnerabilities discovered through the Synack Platform directly into Wiz's Penetration Test Findings view, which is part of Wiz's Unified Vulnerability Management.

The integration lets Synack customers connect their Synack and Wiz environments and filter vulnerability findings by severity or tag, on a one-time or recurring daily basis. Each finding carries full context, including CWE classification, status, and first-seen and last-updated timestamps. Once connected, Synack's findings appear alongside vulnerabilities from bug bounty programs, third-party audits, internal red team exercises, and Wiz's own Red Agent and AI-driven pentest scanning in a single Penetration Test Findings view inside Wiz. This gives security teams one place to track, prioritize and remediate results, regardless of where they originated.

For teams already using Wiz to manage cloud risk, the integration removes a manual step in tracking penetration test results. Because Synack supports daily exports, vulnerability findings stay current in Wiz rather than reflecting a single point-in-time snapshot.

"Security teams are drowning in tools that each show a different slice of risk," said Angela Heindl-Schober, Chief Marketing Officer at Synack. "Bringing Synack's findings into Wiz provides teams a central platform to see what's been tested and validated."

Synack pairs Sara AI Pentesting with the Synack Red Team, a vetted global community of security researchers, to continuously test environments and validate exploitable risk. The Wiz integration extends that data into the tools security teams already rely on for cloud risk management, supporting a continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) approach where validation feeds into discovery, prioritization and remediation.

The Wiz integration is available now to Synack customers at no additional charge. Learn more at synack.com/partners/synack-partners-with-wiz or learn more about Wiz at wiz.io.

About Synack

Synack is the AI + human penetration testing platform for continuous security validation. Sara AI Pentesting combines agentic AI with the Synack Red Team, a rigorously vetted global community of security researchers, to expand testing coverage and prove real-world exploitability. The Synack Platform gives organizations control and visibility across testing activity, validated findings and remediation status. Synack supports point-in-time and continuous penetration testing across web applications, APIs, mobile applications, cloud and host infrastructure, internal environments and AI or LLM systems. Founded by former NSA operatives, Synack has enabled nearly 10 million hours of security testing to protect critical assets across enterprise, public-sector and highly regulated environments. Learn more at synack.com and on LinkedIn.









Angela Heindl-Schober is Chief Marketing Officer at Synack, the leading platform for human and agentic AI-powered penetration testing. With nearly three decades building and scaling global marketing organizations inside US technology companies, she has partnered with CEOs, boards, and investors to position companies for category leadership and sustained growth. Before joining Synack, Angela held senior marketing leadership roles at Vectra AI and HYCU, where she was SVP Global Marketing and a member of the Executive Leadership Team. She writes about cybersecurity strategy, CISO leadership, and what it takes to build marketing into a genuine growth engine.

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