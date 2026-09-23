Viasat Wins First Task Order Award As Part Of $307 Million Ceiling U.S. Marine Corps Enterprise Services Contract For Multi-Orbit Connectivity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Viasat selected to provide integrated, multi-network services as part of an end-to-end solution to address USMC mission performance and resiliency requirements

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications (SATCOM), today announced it was awarded, through its subsidiary Inmarsat Government, Inc., the Marine Enterprise Commercial Satcom Satellite Services (MECS2) contract from the U.S. Space Force Commercial Satellite Communications Office (CSCO). Viasat has received an initial $42 million task order award under what is a seven-year, up to $307 million ceiling Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract through which Viasat will provide fully managed, end-to-end global satellite services for the United States Marine Corps (USMC).

The award builds on Viasat's history of providing managed SATCOM services to the USMC, as well as continued access to a global, resilient terrestrial network for secure data transport. Viasat's government SATCOM team, under the company's Communication Services segment, will deliver global satellite connectivity services across L-, Ku, and Ka-bands through flexible terminal solutions and satellites across orbits from Viasat and its ecosystem partners. These services are designed to support USMC communications and mission requirements with reliable and secure connectivity for multi-domain operations across land, air and sea.

As part of its commitment to delivering a fully integrated solution, Viasat has teamed with multiple providers to enable resilient, high-capacity and multi-orbit connectivity with a cost-effective structure that can scale to support a wide range of mission applications. This service will provide access to Viasat's integrated global Ka-band network, which includes the next-generation ViaSat-3 satellites for ultra-high-capacity and the flexibility to quickly direct capacity to high-concentration activity hotspots.

“We're extremely proud the Marine Corps has selected Viasat to continue as its trusted partner for enterprise, multi-orbit SATCOM services,” said Victor Farah, Senior Vice President of Government Solutions and Services.“Our team is committed to delivering an information advantage through flexible, high-performance and secure connectivity that will support the communications demands of rapidly evolving and expeditionary operations.”

Viasat will provide secure data custody from the edge back to the Marine Corps Enterprise Network via Viasat's worldwide terrestrial network. The fully managed Viasat service will also include 24x7x365 Network Operations Center (NOC) and Security Operations Center (SOC) support to provide the USMC with bandwidth management, terminal inventory management, network performance monitoring and cybersecurity services.

“In the modern warfare environment, there is a critical need to maintain information dominance across the battlespace. We are excited to continue supporting this objective by providing a comprehensive enterprise solution that leverages Viasat's expertise and ecosystem to meet current USMC technology needs, as well as the ability to scale with new, integrated technologies and platform capabilities for the future,” said Qasim Rana, Vice President of Market Entry for Government.

Visit the Viasat website for more information on the flexible SATCOM services for multi-domain operations.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global technology company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are-on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at , the Viasat News Room or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, Threads, and YouTube.

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Viasat, Inc. Contacts

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about the receipt of awards under the IDIQ contract; the services, features, benefits and performance of Viasat's fully managed, enterprise satellite communication services for U.S. Marine Corps; the coverage, flexibility and capacity of ViaSat-3 satellites; and the effect of adverse regulatory changes. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of satellites, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; the integration of third-party provider services; contractual problems, product defects, manufacturing issues or delays, regulatory issues, technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations; and increased competition and other factors affecting the defense sector generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at , including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.