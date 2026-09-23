Paychex Introduces Agentic AI Recruiting Capabilities Through WISE Hire

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New solution enhances multi-channel candidate sourcing, recruiting workflow automation, candidate matching support, and hiring expertise to help businesses hire faster while maintaining decision-making authority



Paychex launches AI-agent platform built for front-line workers to help customers hire more quickly and effectively

Solution is available as both a standalone offering and integrated within Paychex's HCM platforms WISE Hire is accessible through WISE, the company's AI engine spanning embedded intelligence, personal assistants, and AI agents



ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paychex (Nasdaq: PAYX), a leading provider of expert-enabled HR, payroll, and benefits, today introduced WISE Hire, an AI-native recruiting solution that helps businesses find and hire qualified talent 4x faster on average. Available standalone or integrated within Paychex's HCM platforms, WISE Hire combines AI agents for digital candidate sourcing, recruiting, and hiring coaching. The result is an automated experience that maintains strong governance, human-in-the-loop oversight, and customer control of hiring decisions.

Paychex research consistently shows attracting and recruiting talent is one of the most significant challenges a business faces – and business leaders spend more than one-third of their time on administrative hiring tasks.

“Offering solutions that help our customers solve some of their most pressing challenges, such as recruiting and hiring, is core to our product strategy,” said Ryan Bergstrom, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Paychex.“WISE Hire expands on our existing capabilities, empowering businesses to fill positions faster by automating routine hiring tasks while keeping people at the center of every hiring decision.”

Expanding WISE with Embedded AI Recruiting Automation and Expertise

WISE Hire will help businesses fill vacancies quickly and effectively by embedding recruiting workflow automation, candidate matching support, and hiring expertise in WISE, Paychex's AI engine across its HCM platforms - SurePayroll, Paychex Flex®, and Paycor®. Whether used integrated or standalone, the AI-powered technology is designed to automate routine workflows such as sourcing, screening, coordination, and scheduling, while a patented candidate-matching technology and network of hiring coaches pairs automation with human expertise.

Broad Candidate Reach, Smarter Recruiting Workflows, and Human-Led Hiring Decisions

WISE Hire can also access industry-leading worker acquisition channels such as Google for Jobs, Meta's local jobs marketplace, and ChatGPT to enhance candidate sourcing. Employers retain responsibility for evaluating candidates and making hiring decisions, with human oversight incorporated throughout the recruiting workflow. WISE Hire will help new and existing customers attract, screen, and engage candidates more efficiently and effectively, while maintaining human oversight and decision-making authority.

Advancing the Future of Hiring Through Intelligent Workforce Technology

While WISE Hire is integrated across Paychex's HCM platforms, the solution is also available standalone. The latest demonstration of the company's ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, AI-driven solutions to help customers solve workforce challenges and achieve better business outcomes. Combining WISE intelligence with AI-powered hiring capabilities, Paychex is making it easier for businesses of all sizes to find, hire, and retain the right talent faster.

To learn more about WISE Hire, along with Paychex's full suite of expert-enabled technology and advisory solutions, visit the Paychex booth (#4227) at the HR Technology Conference & Expo at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Oct. 20-22, 2026.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) provides a comprehensive suite of expert-enabled technology and advisory solutions that help businesses manage HR, payroll, and benefits. Serving approximately 840,000 customers and paying 1 in 11 U.S. private sector workers, Paychex combines scale, trusted expertise, and innovation to help businesses succeed. Built on more than 50 years of workforce experience and one of the industry's largest proprietary HR datasets, Paychex's WISE agentic AI engine embeds intelligence directly into workflows to improve productivity, enhance decision-making, and deliver better outcomes. Learn more at paychex.com.

Media Contact

Tracy Volkmann

Manager, Public Relations

Paychex, Inc.

(585) 657-7336

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