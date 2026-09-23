Only 19% Of Organizations Have Reached Advanced AI Execution Maturity. New Research On Nearly 1,000 Tech Leaders Reveals Why.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A widespread study of senior technology executives across North America and Europe identifies the specific structural, leadership, and governance practices that determine whether AI investments pay off.

San Francisco, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAN FRANCISCO, CA - September 23, 2026 - Riviera Partners, the leading executive search firm for technology and product leadership, today released the 2026 Future of Tech Leadership Report. Based on responses from 958 senior technology executives across North America and Europe, the report examines how organizations are executing on AI and identifies the structural, leadership, and governance practices most strongly associated with Advanced execution maturity.

Last year's Future of Tech Leadership Report found that as few as 2% of companies were considered fully prepared for AI leadership and organizational challenges. The 2026 research introduces a new measurement framework, the AI Execution Maturity Model, and finds that 19% of organizations have reached Advanced maturity. The remaining 81% fall into Developing (57%) or Emerging (25%) categories, investing in AI at comparable rates but producing measurably different outcomes.

"The questions boards and leadership teams are asking about AI are getting sharper, but the most important one is still going unasked," said Michael Newcomer, CEO of Riviera Partners. "Most conversations focus on AI investment and strategy. This research shows that the more productive conversation is whether the organization is structured and led in a way that can execute that strategy."

Key findings from the 2026 Future of Tech Leadership Report:

The execution gap produces measurable business consequences. Advanced organizations are 44% more likely to report significant business impact from AI initiatives than Developing organizations. Organizations across all three maturity stages are setting AI priorities. Advanced organizations are shipping against them at a higher rate.

Organizational structure is the strongest predictor of execution maturity. 92% of Advanced organizations operate with highly unified technology structures, compared to 12% of Emerging organizations. Among fully siloed organizations, fewer than one in four moves more than 60% of AI initiatives into production - less than half the rate of unified organizations.

Governance timing determines execution velocity. 87% of Advanced organizations integrate security and governance at the design phase of AI development. Among Emerging organizations, late-stage governance integration is common and directly correlated with initiatives that stall before reaching production.

Leadership behavior is a measurable execution variable. The player-coach model - technical leaders who remain actively engaged in execution alongside their teams - is a consistent characteristic of Advanced organizations. Organizations where technical leadership is primarily strategy-focused report lower production rates and longer cycle times.

The fractional talent market is growing. 37% of technology executives are currently in or open to fractional leadership roles, a figure that has grown each year in Riviera Partners' research. For organizations with constrained compensation budgets, fractional AI and Data leadership provides access to senior talent that would otherwise be out of reach at their stage.

Hiring gaps are affecting AI roadmap delivery. 54% of organizations identify individual contributor AI talent as their top hiring priority. A significant share report that open roles are creating measurable delays to key milestones, with compensation misalignment and pipeline quality cited as the leading stall points.





The full 2026 Future of Tech Leadership Report is available for download at

About Riviera Partners

Riviera Partners is the largest functionally focused executive search firm on the planet, specializing in placing technical talent. Our global team uniquely supports innovative boards, investors and companies from Seed to the Fortune 1. Visit RivieraPartners.com.

CONTACT: Press Contact Ben Stephenson Riviera Partners...