Assetmark Expands Private Markets Platform With Private Equity Strategies From Calamos Investments And Stepstone Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New strategies bring AssetMark's private markets platform to six interval funds across four categories, integrated through its unified managed account technology

CONCORD, Calif., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark, a leading wealth management platform for independent financial advisors, today announced the expansion of its private markets platform with the addition of the Calamos Aksia Private Equity and Alternatives Fund (CAPVX) and the StepStone Private Equity Strategies Fund (STPEX). With these additions, advisors now have access to six interval funds spanning private credit, private real estate, private infrastructure and private equity – integrated into AssetMark's unified managed account (UMA) technology.

These additions build on AssetMark's existing private credit, private real estate and private infrastructure strategies, which launched in November 2025. The new funds add diversified private equity exposure, expanding AssetMark's private markets platform across four categories.

“Private markets can offer meaningful diversification and long-term return potential, but incorporating them into a wealth practice requires additional care at every step of the process,” said David McNatt, EVP and Chief Wealth Solutions Officer at AssetMark.“Manager selection, portfolio construction, liquidity management, integrated operations, and advisor and investor education are critical. AssetMark's role is to take that complexity off the advisor's desk. By combining a curated menu of private markets strategies with UMA technology and portfolio management support, we give advisors flexibility in how they use private markets while creating a simpler experience for their practice.”

AssetMark's solution is designed to help advisors navigate the operational and portfolio-construction demands associated with private markets. By addressing operational considerations such as different liquidity terms and subscription processes, AssetMark helps make private market implementation more manageable for advisors and their clients.

Through AssetMark's UMA technology, advisors can choose the portfolio management construct that fits with how they build portfolios. The new funds are available as standalone investments or within professionally managed, goals-based private markets strategies that can be incorporated alongside clients' existing public-market holdings. For advisors seeking a more turnkey approach, private markets are available through GPS Select Access and SAVOS Personal Portfolios Access. These professionally managed portfolios combine active public market management with integrated private markets exposure, all within a single portfolio, at a $250,000 minimum investment.

Cerulli Associates' 2026 U.S. Private Markets report suggests that private market adoption is increasingly moving from access to portfolio integration. The report identifies diversified, alternative asset-allocation models as the next stage of private-markets adoption, noting that a professionally vetted model delivered through a single implementation point can reduce operational complexity, saving time for advisors. AssetMark's private markets platform reflects this evolution by integrating private equity into UMA and managed-portfolio solutions, supported by curated manager selection and ongoing oversight. This approach is especially relevant as advisors consider how private equity can complement public-market exposure.

AssetMark continues to invest in its private markets capabilities and team, including the recent appointment of Byron Dolven as VP of Private Markets Product Strategy, who brings more than a decade of experience building and managing alternative investment platforms for financial advisors.

"Private equity can play an important role within a broader, well-constructed client portfolio,” said Dolven.“Public equity markets have become increasingly concentrated, while many high-growth companies are staying private longer and reaching significant scale before a public listing, if they list at all. For clients with appropriate time horizons and liquidity needs, private equity can complement public equities and broaden the opportunity set. By combining curated manager selection, rigorous due diligence, and ongoing oversight within a UMA framework, AssetMark is helping advisors bring private equity into client portfolios in a more integrated and repeatable way."

The Calamos Aksia Private Equity and Alternatives Fund leverages Aksia's institutional manager research platform to identify high-conviction opportunities, while the StepStone Private Equity Strategies Fund draws on StepStone's global private markets platform, scale and manager relationships to provide diversified exposure across private equity strategies.

“An effective private equity allocation is grounded in rigorous research, disciplined investment selection and the flexibility to pursue high-conviction opportunities across the asset class,” said Kevin Hitchen, CFA, Co-Head of Private Equity at Aksia.“The Calamos Aksia Private Equity and Alternatives Fund combines Aksia's institutional private equity capabilities with Calamos' experience in liquid alternative investments to deliver a conviction-driven portfolio anchored by private equity, including secondary and co-investment opportunities with an emphasis on smaller and middle-market opportunities. We are pleased to make this approach available to advisors through AssetMark's platform, where it can be considered as part of a broader private markets allocation.”

“Investors are increasingly looking to build more diversified portfolios, and our focus is on bringing StepStone's institutional private markets capabilities to those investors in an efficient and thoughtful way,” said Brett Schlemovitz, Partner & President, StepStone Private Wealth Solutions.“The StepStone Private Equity Strategies Fund reflects that approach, drawing on our global scale, proprietary data and deep investment expertise to provide diversified exposure to high-conviction private equity managers across primary investments, secondaries and co-investments. Through AssetMark, we're pleased to make that exposure more accessible to advisors and their clients.”

To learn more about AssetMark's Private Markets solution, visit: Private Markets | AssetMark.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE RISKS OF INVESTING

This is for informational purposes only, is not a solicitation, and should not be considered investment, legal or tax advice. The information has been drawn from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy is not guaranteed and is subject to change. Investors seeking more information should contact their financial advisor.

Investing in private assets, which are accessed through private markets, involves significant risks, including the risk of complete loss. There is no assurance that private asset investments will achieve their stated investment objectives. Private asset investments are often illiquid, meaning an investor's ability to sell may be limited for extended periods of time. Investing in private markets is intended for experienced and knowledgeable investors who are able to bear the risks of the investments.

For more complete information about the various investment solutions available, including the investment objectives, risks, and fees, please refer to the Disclosure Brochure and applicable Fund Prospectus. Please read them carefully before investing. For a copy, please contact AssetMark or your Financial Advisor.

AssetMark, Inc. is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AssetMark Asset Management, a division of AssetMark, Inc., includes the firm's proprietary investment strategies. AssetMark and third-party strategists and service providers are separate and unaffiliated companies. Each party is responsible for their own content and services.

About AssetMark

AssetMark, Inc. operates a wealth management platform with a mission to help financial advisors and their clients. AssetMark, together with its affiliates AssetMark Trust Company, Voyant, and Adhesion Wealth Advisor Solutions, serves advisors at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions, powered by its innovative technology platform. The company equips advisors with planning tools, investment solutions, and operational capabilities to help deliver better investor outcomes by enhancing their productivity, profitability, and client satisfaction.

Founded in 1996, AssetMark has over 1,100 employees and serves more than 10,000 financial advisors and over 340,000 investor households. As of June 30, 2026, the firm had over $180 billion in assets across its platforms. AssetMark, Inc. is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

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