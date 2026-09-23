Monogram Health Appoints James Lim As Chief Technology Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seasoned technology executive from AWS joins Monogram to lead its proprietary AI-enabled operations platform to further enhance treatment and care for its complex patient population

Nashville, Tenn., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monogram Health, the leading multispecialty provider of in-home, evidence-based care for patients with multiple chronic conditions, announces the appointment of James Lim, Ph.D., as Chief Technology Officer. James brings nearly 30 years of technology leadership experience spanning healthcare, enterprise software, cloud infrastructure, and AI-powered product development, now joining Monogram as the company continues its rapid U.S.-based growth.

James will partner across Monogram's clinical, operations, and executive teams to continue to scale and optimize technology that further improves care delivery for patients with complex chronic conditions. In this role, he will lead technology strategy and implementation across the enterprise, which includes overseeing healthcare data, AI-enabled clinical workflows, product engineering, security, and operational scale.

“Technology is not a support function at Monogram. Since our founding, it has been essential to how we have revolutionized the delivery of treatment and care to drive the best possible healthcare outcomes for our complex patients,” said Michael Uchrin, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Monogram Health.“We are thrilled to welcome James to the team as he will be responsible for accelerating the technology-driven performance that has established Monogram as the leading value-based, in-home multispecialty care provider in the United States.”

As Monogram's patient population continues to expand - now diagnosing and treating more than 220,000 of the most complex patients with progressed chronic conditions across the country - technology remains a foundational driver of clinical quality, operational excellence, and financial performance. Monogram's proprietary technology platform, Monogram SymphonyTM, integrates its AI-powered Clinician360TM interface, a Databricks-powered analytics warehouse, Salesforce Health Cloud, Athenahealth EMR, and Microsoft Azure into a single, HITRUST-certified architecture. Together, these capabilities enable real-time risk stratification, AI-guided clinical decision support management (across a large universe of disease-state protocols), agentic scheduling, ambient documentation, and longitudinal care. Since its founding, Monogram has invested nearly $200 million in cutting-edge technology to accelerate evidence-based clinical interventions and generate durable medical margin improvement for health plan partners.

“What Monogram has built is genuinely rare in healthcare,” said James Lim, Chief Technology Officer at Monogram Health.“Monogram SymphonyTM is not a collection of vendor tools stitched together - it is a purpose-built, AI-ready platform that unifies clinical intelligence, actuarial insight, and care delivery workflows into a single, closed-loop system. I am excited for the chance to advance Monogram's IT systems and programs in service of some of the country's most vulnerable patients.”

Before Monogram, James had an extensive track record of scaling technology platforms in regulated and high-growth environments. Most recently, James served as General Manager at Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he led the creation and launch of two industry-specific product portfolios spanning healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, and operations - a profile that closely mirrors the operational, compliance, and clinical data demands inherent to value-based care at scale.

To view Monogram Health's full executive leadership team, visit: #leadership

About Monogram Health

Monogram Health is the leading multispecialty provider of in-home, evidence-based care for patients with multiple chronic conditions. Unique to healthcare, Monogram Health does not silo itself by specialty; rather, it takes a comprehensive and personalized approach to a person's health, simultaneously evaluating and treating the whole person and all chronic conditions that are present – such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, heart failure, depression, COPD, and other metabolic disorders.

Monogram Health employs a robust and integrated clinical team, leveraging specialists across multiple disciplines (including cardiology, endocrinology, nephrology, pulmonology, behavioral health, and palliative/end of life care) to diagnose and treat all present and prevalent chronic conditions; review and prescribe medication; provide guidance, education, and counselling on a patient's healthcare options; as well as assist with daily needs such as access to food, eating healthy, obtaining transportation, financial assistance, and more. Monogram Health is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and on holidays, to support and treat patients in their home.

Monogram Health's innovative treatment model and corresponding care plans are personalized and customized to each patient and proven to dramatically improve patient outcomes and quality of life while reducing medical costs across the health care continuum. Monogram Health is based in Nashville, Tennessee, operates throughout much of the U.S., and is privately held by Frist Cressey Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, TPG Capital, and other leading strategic and financial investors. To learn more about Monogram Health, ranked by Inc. Magazine as the 3rd fastest-growing private company in the United States in 2024 and 7th in 2025, please visit .

CONTACT: Jacob Westfall Monogram Health 440-823-2738...