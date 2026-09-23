SPARC AI Proves Overwatch Under Live GPS Jamming 17 Km From Ukraine's Front Line And Advances Engagements With Multiple Drone Oems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI; OTCQB: SPAIF; Frankfurt: 5OV0) (“” or the“”), a defense technology company delivering positioning in GPS-denied environments, today announced the completion of a three-week customer tour of Ukraine following the International Defence Industry Exhibition (MSPO) in Kielce, Poland, where the Company launched Overwatch Patrol.

The tour opened with a series of private events attended by more than a dozen drone OEMs and operators, where SPARC AI showcased the Overwatch Positioning Network and launched Overwatch Intelligence. Overwatch Intelligence is a premium module for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions in GPS-denied conditions. It turns what a drone sees into georeferenced intelligence, allowing operators to extract target coordinates from live or recorded imagery with no GPS on the aircraft. Operators can click on any pixel in an image to obtain the location coordinates of a target.

The team then travelled to several polygons (military test ranges) for live demonstrations with drone manufacturers before heading east to within 17 km of the front line. There, Overwatch was integrated on site into a large quadcopter and deployed in a GPS-jammed environment, where the team completed a series of flights obtaining aircraft position and target coordinates without satellite navigation. In one demonstration, the aircraft recorded the precise location of a pole more than 600 metres away with no GPS, no laser rangefinder and no additional hardware on the aircraft.

The tour also demonstrated the speed of the Overwatch Positioning Network under battlefield conditions. Telemetry from the drone was sent to Overwatch and latitude and longitude were returned in milliseconds, confirming the service can deliver positioning in a contested environment with no compute or software on the aircraft. No telemetry or position data is stored by Overwatch.

Overwatch Patrol, the Company's dismounted positioning service launched at MSPO, was also demonstrated during the tour. In one demonstration under GPS interference, the device's satellite-derived position placed the user several kilometres from their actual location, while Overwatch Patrol displayed the correct position with no GPS and no additional hardware.

Ukraine remains the most demanding operating environment in the world for drone technology, and the tour allowed SPARC AI to demonstrate Overwatch to new OEMs and operators flying daily under electronic warfare conditions.

Prior to Poland and Ukraine, the team demonstrated Overwatch in a Western-aligned partner nation in the Middle East under similar GPS-jamming conditions. There, Overwatch successfully obtained the aircraft's position without satellite navigation and then generated target coordinates through the Overwatch Positioning Network – the same self-locate to target-locate sequence later flown near the front line in Ukraine.

Following these deployments, the Company is engaged with several drone OEMs on existing and new opportunities, with Overwatch proven to operate in highly contested and GPS-jammed environments. These engagements include extending Overwatch's capability to unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and fixed-wing platforms. The Company is also in the process of obtaining a NATO Stock Number (NSN) for Overwatch, which would enable the product to be catalogued and procured through NATO and allied defense supply systems. The Company expects to provide further updates as these engagements progress.

About SPARC AI Inc.

SPARC AI is a defense technology company solving navigation in GNSS-denied environments. Its flagship product, Overwatch, is a platform that ingests telemetry from drones and other moving platforms and returns absolute latitude and longitude - no onboard software, no edge hardware, and no reliance on GPS. Delivered as a stateless service, Overwatch gives commercial and defense operators dependable positioning wherever satellite signals are jammed, spoofed, or unavailable.

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CONTACT: For further information contact: SPARC AI Inc. E-mail:... Web: Tel: (213) 459-3994