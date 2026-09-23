Fisher House Foundation Awards 500 Scholarships To Military Children

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Generous sponsors help students pursue their educational goals

Rockville, Maryland, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scholarships for Military Children program awarded $2,000 scholarships to 500 students from military families for the 2026-2027 academic year.

“The scholarship arrived just days before I left home to begin school at UNC Charlotte. I was able to use it to pay the remaining balance for my fall semester. Knowing that my balance was paid allowed me to begin the school year with peace of mind and focus more fully on my education,” said scholarship recipient Derrick Jones, Jr.“This award has also taken a great deal of financial pressure off my family. Your generosity came at exactly the right time and reminded us that there are people and organizations that genuinely care about military families and their children.”

Established in 2001, the program recognizes the important contributions military families make to the readiness of the armed forces and highlights the role commissaries play in enhancing their quality of life. Fisher House Foundation partners with the Defense Commissary Agency to administer the program.

“We are deeply grateful to the Defense Commissary Agency and our generous sponsors for their continued partnership,” said Marshall Banks, Fisher House Foundation's director of community relations.“Their support makes this program possible and helps us recognize and invest in deserving military children year after year.”

No government funds are used to support the scholarships. The program is made possible through the generosity of commissary vendors, manufacturers, brokers, suppliers, sponsors, and individual donors.

“I am beyond grateful that I have received this scholarship,” said scholarship recipient Manuel Mendoza.“This scholarship takes me one step closer to being able to pay and fund my college tuition to help lead me towards my future goals.”

Sponsors for the 2026-27 scholarship program are:

At the two-hat level, donating $50,000 to $199,999: Anonymous; Col. (Ret.) Stephen Salerno, USA; and The Stephens Greth Foundation

At the one-hat level, donating $25,000 to $49,999: Anonymous; Avineon, Inc.; Degree, a Unilever brand, and the San Diego Padres; Col. (Ret.) Willliam E. Sherman, USAF and Helen Q. Sherman; and Tee It Up For The Troops, Inc.

Supporting companies are: Overseas Service Corp. and Webco Services Co.

Businesses, organizations, and individuals interested in sponsoring the 2027-28 scholarships can contact ....

To read the full wrap-up of the 2026-27 scholarship program, go to:

More info about Fisher House Foundation's scholarship programs including Scholarships for Military Children, Heroes' Legacy Scholarships, and Scholarships for Service search engine can be found at .

About Fisher House

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 100 comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 20 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room, and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and veteran families an estimated $690 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation.

Fisher House Foundation also operates the Hero Miles Program, using donated frequent flyer miles to bring family members to the bedside of injured service members as well as the Hotels for Heroes program using donated hotel points to allow family members to stay at hotels near medical centers without charge. The Foundation also manages an awards program recognizing programs that support military and veteran communities and scholarship funds for military children, spouses, and children of fallen and disabled veterans.



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Fisher House Foundation Scholarship for Military Children Recipient Poses With Her Mother

CONTACT: Michelle Horn Fisher House Foundation 240-599-2478...