Boyarmiller Attorneys Listed In 2026 Texas Super Lawyers Recognition

Ten BoyarMiller Attorneys earn 2026 Texas Super Lawyers recognition across corporate, real estate, litigation, probate and employment law recognition.

- Chris HanslikHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Executive Summary: Ten BoyarMiller attorneys are named in the 2026 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists. The listed attorneys represent the firm's Corporate M&A, Real Estate, and Litigation practices, reflecting the detailed counsel BoyarMiller provides to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals navigating complex matters.BoyarMiller is pleased to announce that 10 of its attorneys have been recognized in the 2026 Texas Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists. The attorneys span BoyarMiller's Corporate M&A, Real Estate, and Litigation practices.The attorneys listed in this recognition are:Bill Boyar, Founding Shareholder, Corporate M&A and Real Estate GroupsChristopher C. Burt, Shareholder, Probate Litigation GroupChris Hanslik, Firm ChairmanSteve Kesten, Shareholder, Litigation Group ChairGary Miller, Founding Shareholder, Corporate M&A GroupAndrew Pearce, Shareholder, Real Estate Group ChairMike Rose, Shareholder, Litigation GroupBlake Royal, Shareholder, Real Estate Group ChairMatt Veech, Shareholder, Litigation GroupSuper Lawyer Rising Star recognition:Joitza Eftekhar-Henriquez, Associate, Real Estate Group“The recognition from Texas Super Lawyers reflects the strong relationships these BoyarMiller attorneys have created with clients and peers, along with the practical counsel they bring to every matter put in front of them,” said Chris Hanslik, Firm Chairman.Texas Super Lawyers is a peer-influenced, research-driven selection process used to identify attorneys who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. No more than 5% of attorneys in Texas are selected for the Texas Super Lawyers list.The recognition comes as BoyarMiller continues to provide sound counsel to multinational companies, middle-market businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals across matters involved in corporate transactions, commercial real estate, business disputes, probate litigation, and employment issues. BoyarMiller centers its approach around understanding each client's objectives and providing them with clear guidance to help them make informed decisions.To learn more about BoyarMiller's attorneys, practice areas, and approach to helping clients move business goals forward, visit the firm's attorney directory and practice pages.About BoyarMillerBoyarMiller is a mid-size Houston-based law firm that advances client business goals by bringing new possibilities into focus with confidence and clarity to achieve extraordinary outcomes. Since 1990, the firm has been providing practical and smart business solutions. BoyarMiller comprises three practice groups, corporate mergers and acquisitions, real estate, and litigation, and serves multinational companies, middle-market businesses, and entrepreneurs in need of collaborative and strategic representation.FAQsHow many BoyarMiller attorneys were recognized in the 2026 Texas Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists?10 BoyarMiller attorneys were included in the 2026 recognition announcement.Which BoyarMiller attorneys were recognized in 2026?The BoyarMiller attorneys recognized in 2026 are Bill Boyar, Gary Miller, Chris Hanslik, Christopher Burt, Steve Kesten, Andrew Pearce, Blake Royal, Matt Veech, Mike Rose, and Joitza Eftekhar-Henriquez.What is the Texas Super Lawyers selection process?Super Lawyers describes its process as peer-influenced and research-driven, evaluating attorneys based on professional achievement and peer recognition. Texas Super Lawyers chooses no more than 5% of attorneys in a state.What areas of law does BoyarMiller handle?BoyarMiller's core practice groups are Corporate M&A, Real Estate, and Litigation, with attorneys advising clients on business transactions, commercial real estate, business disputes, probate matters, and employment-related issues.

Josie Morgan

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BoyarMiller Attorneys Listed in 2026 Texas Super Lawyers Recognition

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