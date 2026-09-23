Ultrasight Raises $24 Million To Scale Its AI-Guided Cardiac Workflow Platform Across U.S. Health Systems

Financing builds on FDA clearances, clinical evidence and commercial traction to advance the UltraSight Echosystem and broaden cardiovascular partnerships.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- UltraSightTM, a leader in AI-guided cardiac workflows with its Echosystem platform, today announced it has raised $24 million in Series B2 financing. The financing will support UltraSight's commercial expansion in the United States and fund the development of new high-value workflows for the intensive care unit and circulatory support settings, where time-critical imaging decisions directly shape patient management. The proceeds will also support strategic collaborations to expand adoption of the Echosystem product line as it integrates proprietary AI innovations across time-critical cardiac care pathways.The financing was led by Alive HealthTech Growth Fund, with participation from Deep Insight, Star51 Capital, Connecticut Innovations, and eHealth Ventures. Existing investors Mayo Clinic Ventures, NYU and Iron Nation also participated.“We are entering this next stage as our FDA-cleared portfolio continues to expand to support broader cardiac imaging workflows,” said Davidi Vortman, CEO and Co-Founder of UltraSight.“This financing will help our efforts to translate that momentum into wider market adoption, deeper strategic collaborations and greater access to high-quality cardiac ultrasound – expediting care for patients who simply cannot afford to wait.”"UltraSight combines clinical evidence with a scalable commercial model in a market constrained by access and workforce shortages,” said Dudi Klein, Alive Co-Founder and Managing Partner.“We believe the company has developed technology, leadership, and strategic collaborations that position it to support the evolution of cardiac workflows across care settings.”Professor Rafi Beyar, Interventional Cardiologist and General Partner at Alive, added: "UltraSight has the potential to transform how imaging supports diagnosis and treatment in structural heart disease, where real-time access to high-quality cardiac ultrasound remains critical."Today, the UltraSight Echosystem is deployed across more than 10 commercial sites spanning intensive care settings, demonstrating growing integration into real-world clinical workflows and helping to address the barriers in cardiac imaging with actionable data for clinicians.UltraSight continues to generate clinical evidence supporting the ability of trained non-sonographer clinicians to acquire diagnostic-quality cardiac images using AI guidance.A new study published in JAMA Cardiology found that novice operators using AI-guided cardiac ultrasound could acquire high-quality images for automated detection of moderate or greater aortic stenosis, with 93% sensitivity and 96% specificity.1 The findings highlight the potential of AI-guided ultrasound to expand access to cardiac screening in diverse care settings, while providing validation of a broader workflow designed to support earlier identification and evaluation of patients who may need further care.Rick Geoffrion, recently appointed as Chairman of the UltraSight Board, brings more than 30 years of cardiovascular device experience spanning interventional cardiology, circulatory support, structural heart and commercialization.“UltraSight is working to address an unmet need that has been a contributing constraint to the scale-up of advancements in cardiac care for the last 20 years; current access to reliable ultrasound imaging both for diagnosis and treatment remains dependent on a scarce group of experts,” said Geoffrion.“This financing positions UltraSight to scale that foundation and extend the impact of an AI-guided cardiac workflow platform across cardiovascular care.”UltraSight's Board of Directors will also welcome Dudi Klein, Alive Co-Founder and Managing Partner; Tal Wenderow, Founding Managing Partner of Star51 Capital; and Barak Ben-Eliezer, Managing Partner at Deep Insight, whose combined expertise across healthcare, medical technology and commercialization will support the company's next phase of growth.References1 Lee E, Naser JA, Kane CJ, et al.,“Artificial Intelligence–Enabled Acquisition and Interpretation for Screening Aortic Stenosis,” JAMA Cardiology, Aug. 28, 2026.DisclosureMayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.About UltraSightTMUltraSightTM is an AI-powered cardiac workflow solutions company advancing access to high-quality cardiac ultrasound through the UltraSightTM Echosystem. The Echosystem combines structured training, real-time AI guidance, and advanced analytics to enable any clinical provider to perform focused echocardiography examinations under qualified physician oversight.By supporting diagnostic-quality image acquisition at the point of care while preserving real-time physician-led interpretation and reporting, UltraSight helps health systems expand cardiac imaging access, address workforce constraints, and improve cardiac workflows across inpatient, outpatient, oncology, critical care, and screening settings.UltraSight's software has FDA 510(k) clearance to assist medical professionals in performing cardiac ultrasound scans. For more information, visit or follow UltraSight on LinkedIn and X.Media Contact:

Ray Jordan

Putnam Insights LLC

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UltraSight Raises $24 Million to Scale Its AI-Guided Cardiac Workflow Platform Across U.S. Health Systems News Provided By Ray Jordan, Putnam Insights LLC September 23, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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