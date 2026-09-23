Applause Home Care To Participate In 2026 Walk To End Alzheimer's

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Applause Home Care Marks Eighth Consecutive Year of Participation as CEO Jim Prussak Serves as Walk Chair for Second Consecutive Year

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Applause Home Care, a New Jersey-based provider of non-medical, in-home caregiving services, will participate in the annual Bergen-Passaic Walk to End Alzheimer's on September 27, 2026, marking the company's eighth consecutive year participating in the event.The milestone comes as Applause Home Care CEO Jim Prussak serves as Chair of the Bergen-Passaic Walk to End Alzheimer's for the second consecutive year, further underscoring the company's longstanding commitment to raising awareness, supporting families affected by cognitive decline, and strengthening the caregiving community throughout Northern New Jersey.Hosted by the Alzheimer's Association, Greater NJ, the Walk to End Alzheimer's brings together individuals, families, caregivers, businesses, and community organizations united in the effort to advance Alzheimer's. The event is the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support, and research, helping fuel efforts to address a disease that affects millions of Americans and their families.“For eight years, Applause Home Care has been proud to participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer's, and it has become an important part of our commitment to giving back to the community,” said Prussak.“Serving as Walk Chair for a second consecutive year is both an honor and a responsibility. Alzheimer's affects not only the individual living with the disease, but entire families and caregiving networks. We want to help ensure that people facing cognitive decline are treated with dignity, compassion, and respect.”According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than 7 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer's disease, and that number is projected to rise significantly in the coming decades. As more individuals and families navigate the challenges of cognitive decline, the need for compassionate, individualized care continues to grow.At the heart of Applause Home Care's approach is its philosophy of“care partnering”-a collaborative model that emphasizes the individual's ability to participate in and direct their own care. Rather than simply providing care for someone, the approach focuses on working with individuals to preserve independence, honor personal choices, and support quality of life.Alzheimer's and dementia care are also central to the company's mission. Through personalized in-home services, Applause Home Care works to help clients maintain independence and dignity while providing families with greater support and peace of mind.“For someone living with Alzheimer's, care is about much more than simply having someone there to assist,” Prussak said.“It's about preserving autonomy, respecting individual choices, and making sure the person receiving care continues to have a voice. That philosophy is at the center of how our team approaches every home we serve.”Prussak's role as Walk Chair reflects his continued commitment to Alzheimer's awareness and supporting individuals and families affected by the disease. Alongside Applause Home Care's eight consecutive years of participation, the 2026 Walk represents an important milestone in the organization's ongoing efforts to strengthen the caregiving community in Northern New Jersey.The Bergen-Passaic 2026 Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place at 111 Challenger Road, Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660, with the opening ceremony beginning at 9:45 a.m. Community members, caregivers, families, and advocates are invited to join Applause Home Care in supporting the event and helping raise awareness and funds for the Alzheimer's Association.About Applause Home CareApplause Home Care provides non-medical, in-home caregiving services designed to help older adults maintain independence, dignity, and quality of life in the comfort of their own homes. Guided by its philosophy of“helping people help themselves,” Applause Home Care provides a person-centered caregiving approach for families throughout Fair Lawn, Maplewood, and Northern New Jersey. Its care team works with families to provide support for individuals facing special needs, injuries, mobility challenges, illnesses, and other circumstances that may affect their ability to live independently.About Jim PrussakJim Prussak is the CEO of Applause Home Care and a longtime advocate for older adults and the caregiving community. During the latter part of his 25-year career in control functions within the financial services industry, Prussak began volunteering to assist elders in his community. His experiences helping others during the“encore” of their lives ultimately inspired him to pursue a new professional path centered on caregiving and the concept of care partnering rather than simply caregiving.Prussak holds a B.S. degree in Accounting and Finance from New York University

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Applause Home Care to Participate in 2026 Walk to End Alzheimer's News Provided By Jaya Jaya Myra Productions September 23, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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