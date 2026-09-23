Cloudfirst Expands Microsoft, Cybersecurity, And Managed Services Capabilities Through Strategic Acquisition

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Acquisition of Forvis Mazars' IT and cyber managed services practice adds Service Desk, expands cybersecurity offerings and strengthens Azure expertise.

- Wayne Kiphart, CloudFirst CEOMELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CloudFirst, backed by Renovus Capital Partners, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Forvis Mazars' IT and cyber managed services practice, marking another step in the company's growth and expansion of its cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services portfolio.The acquisition brings an established team of IT and cybersecurity professionals to CloudFirst, significantly expanding technical capacity and expertise across operations and engineering. It also strengthens CloudFirst's Microsoft Azure capabilities, expands its cybersecurity services, and introduces Service Desk as a formal offering.The enhanced cybersecurity practice also brings expertise across a broader range of security technologies and platforms. This gives CloudFirst greater flexibility to evaluate client and partner requirements and recommend technologies based on each organization's environment, risk profile, and business needs."CloudFirst is growing with intention, both in the expertise we bring to the table and in the problems we can solve for our clients," said Wayne Kiphart, CEO of CloudFirst. "This acquisition accelerates that strategy. We are bringing talented people into the organization and adding capabilities that complement our existing strengths while opening new opportunities for where we can take CloudFirst next."Ben Doane joins CloudFirst as Senior Vice President of Cyber Security, while Rick Burtt joins as Senior Director of Managed Services."Our clients' environments and security threats never stop evolving, and neither do we," said Doane. " As part of CloudFirst, we will draw upon a broad set of resources and expertise, meeting clients exactly where they are in their journey and empowering them to make the right decisions for their business."For existing clients of the acquired practice, the transition is designed around continuity. Clients will continue working with the team members and service relationships they know today, while gaining access to CloudFirst's broader cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services portfolio.The acquisition advances CloudFirst's strategy to build a comprehensive portfolio for organizations that rely on critical IT environments and need a partner capable of supporting them across infrastructure, security, and ongoing operations.About CloudFirstCloudFirst helps organizations protect, operate, and modernize mission-critical IT environments through cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services. Its expertise spans IBM and Microsoft Azure cloud services, cybersecurity, infrastructure management, backup and disaster recovery, business continuity, and ongoing IT operations. From transformation through day-to-day management, CloudFirst provides the expertise and support organizations need to strengthen resilience, maintain continuity, and operate with confidence. For more information, visit cloudfirst.About Renovus Capital PartnersFounded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm specializing in the Knowledge and Talent industries. From its base in the Philadelphia area, Renovus manages over $2 billion across its sector focused funds and other strategies. The firm's current portfolio includes over 30 U.S. based businesses specializing in education and training, healthcare services, technology services and professional services. Renovus typically partners with founder-led businesses, leveraging its experience within the industry and access to debt and equity capital to make operational improvements, recruit top talent, pursue add-on acquisitions and oversee strategic growth initiatives. For more information, visit renovuscapital.

Heidi Knudsen

CloudFirst

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CloudFirst Expands Microsoft, Cybersecurity, and Managed Services Capabilities Through Strategic Acquisition News Provided By CloudFirst September 23, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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