Jean's Angels Named A 2026 Best Of South Carolina Regional Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MONCKS CORNER, SC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jean's Angel has been named a recipient of the 2026 Best of South Carolina Regional Award, recognizing the nonprofit organization's extraordinary commitment to restoring hope, meeting critical needs, and strengthening communities throughout Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester counties. Guided by its mission of "Restoring Hope. Changing Lives." and "Serving with Compassion, Leading with Love," Jean's Angel has become a trusted resource for individuals and families facing homelessness, poverty, illness, and unexpected life challenges. The award honors the organization's unwavering dedication to providing practical support while helping people rebuild with dignity and confidence.Over the years, Jean's Angel has expanded its impact through programs designed to meet immediate needs while creating opportunities for long-term stability. As Berkeley County's first warming center, the organization offers overnight shelter, meals, clothing, hygiene supplies, and supportive services for individuals experiencing homelessness or hardship. Its Mobile Shower and Laundry Program delivers essential hygiene services directly to underserved communities, while the Cancer Resource Center provides resources and assistance to individuals and families affected by cancer. Additional initiatives, including McKinney-Vento student outreach, Backpack Buddies, the No Child Sleeps on the Floor program, youth enrichment opportunities, and year-round community outreach, reflect the organization's belief in "Meeting Needs, Building Futures" and providing "A Hand Up, Not a Handout.""We're deeply honored to receive this recognition," said a Jean's Angel representative. "Every volunteer, donor, community partner, and supporter plays a role in making this work possible. This award belongs to everyone who believes that compassion can change lives and that every person deserves dignity, hope, and the opportunity to move forward."Receiving the 2026 Best of South Carolina Regional Award marks another milestone in Jean's Angel's ongoing mission to serve the Tri-County community. As the organization continues expanding programs and partnerships, it remains committed to helping neighbors overcome hardship, restoring hope one family at a time, and proving that lasting change begins when a community chooses to care for one another.For more information, click here.

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Jean's Angels Named a 2026 Best of South Carolina Regional Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing September 23, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights



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