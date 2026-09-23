Michelle Moriarty, Highlighted By Influential Women, Translates Decades Of Law Enforcement Leadership Into Consulting

ARVADA, CO, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Retired Law Enforcement Executive, Michelle Draws on More Than 31 Years of Public Safety Leadership to Help Individuals and Organizations Strengthen Leadership, Capacity, and Long-Term SuccessArvada, Colorado – With more than 31 years of progressive leadership experience in public safety, Michelle Moriarty has built a career defined by service, resilience, continuous learning, and a commitment to helping others succeed. A retired law enforcement executive, Michelle served as Chief of Police for the City of Black Hawk and held numerous leadership positions within the Arvada Police Department, gaining extensive experience in organizational leadership, strategic planning, emergency management, and public safety operations.Today, Michelle applies the lessons developed throughout her law enforcement career to a broader audience through Steel Alignment Consulting, the organization she founded to help individuals and organizations strengthen leadership effectiveness, build organizational capacity, and achieve sustainable success across both the public and private sectors.Michelle's professional foundation is supported by advanced education and executive leadership training. She earned a Master of Science in Criminology with an emphasis in Human Behavior from Regis University and a Bachelor of Science in Sociology with a concentration in Criminal Justice from the University of Northern Colorado. She is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy and completed the Daniels College of Business Public Safety Leadership Program.Her additional training includes Leadership in Police Organizations (LPO), the NTOA SWAT Command and Incident Command School, FEMA IS-908 Emergency Management for Senior Officials, and FEMA IS-241.B Decision Making and Problem Solving. Michelle is also a member of the FBI National Academy Associates, Class 257, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, and the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives.Across these experiences, Michelle developed a leadership philosophy grounded in preparation, perseverance, accountability, and authenticity. She attributes her success to hard work, a willingness to step outside her comfort zone, and a strong belief in herself and her goals. For Michelle, meaningful growth often begins when individuals are willing to embrace challenges rather than remain within familiar territory.She also places considerable importance on mentorship. Michelle believes that seeking guidance from experienced mentors can provide valuable perspective, while creating opportunities to mentor others allows professionals to pay that support forward. In her view, success extends beyond personal achievement; it also involves helping others develop their capabilities and reach their own potential.That philosophy has influenced Michelle's approach to both leadership and consulting. Rather than viewing professional development as a destination, she sees it as an ongoing process of learning, adapting, and remaining focused on a larger vision.One of the most important lessons Michelle has carried throughout her career is the value of committing to a goal and trusting in the ability to pursue it. She believes confidence does not require having every answer from the beginning. Instead, confidence can develop through commitment, consistent effort, preparation, and the willingness to adapt when circumstances change.This mindset helped Michelle become more decisive and resilient throughout her career. It also reinforced her belief that long-term objectives become achievable when leaders remain focused while responding thoughtfully to challenges along the way.Michelle is particularly passionate about encouraging young women entering law enforcement and other demanding professional environments. Drawing from her own experience in a traditionally male-dominated profession, she encourages women to remain confident in who they are and recognize the strengths they bring to their organizations.For Michelle, authenticity is an important component of effective leadership. She believes women should not feel compelled to change themselves simply to fit expectations or conform to established ideas about what a leader should look like. Instead, she encourages them to understand their strengths, develop them intentionally, and continue expanding their knowledge and skills throughout their careers.Preparation and continuous learning, she believes, provide an important foundation for confidence. Trusting one's training and judgment can help professionals navigate situations that test resilience, determination, and character. Michelle hopes that women entering the profession will not only pursue their own success but also create opportunities for those who follow.Her experiences have also given her firsthand insight into some of the challenges women can encounter in law enforcement. Michelle describes working in a profession where women may face unconscious bias, heightened expectations, and the need to continually demonstrate their capabilities and leadership. Navigating these circumstances has required resilience while also creating opportunities to contribute to positive cultural change.Michelle views those experiences as part of a broader leadership journey. By remaining committed to her values, investing in professional development, and consistently delivering results, she has sought to demonstrate that authenticity, confidence, and competence can serve as powerful leadership tools.Through Steel Alignment Consulting, Michelle now brings that perspective to organizations and individuals outside the traditional law enforcement environment. Her experience allows her to approach leadership development with an understanding of both organizational systems and the human factors that influence how people communicate, make decisions, respond to challenges, and work toward shared objectives.At the center of Michelle's professional and personal philosophy is service. She believes leaders have an important responsibility to help others reach their potential, overcome challenges, and achieve meaningful growth. Integrity, service, and positive impact remain central to the way she approaches her work.An advocate for community safety, Michelle is also committed to Women's Safety and Awareness and frequently leads educational classes for the public.Outside of her professional pursuits, Michelle places great importance on time spent with family and friends. Those relationships provide an important source of connection and perspective alongside a career that has been deeply focused on leadership and service.Michelle's journey is also shaped by a lesson she learned early in life. A teacher once told her that she would“never amount to anything.” Rather than allowing those words to define her, Michelle ultimately turned them into motivation. As she describes it, those words became her greatest gift, making her more focused and confident and driving her to create her own success story.Today, that determination continues to influence the way Michelle leads, mentors, and consults. From more than three decades in public safety to her work with Steel Alignment Consulting, she remains committed to learning, serving others, and helping leaders and organizations move forward with greater clarity, confidence, and purpose.Learn More about Michelle Moriarty:Through her Influential Women profile, , or through Steel Alignment Consulting,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thoughtful leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Michelle Moriarty, Highlighted By Influential Women, Translates Decades Of Law Enforcement Leadership Into Consulting News Provided By Influential Women September 23, 2026, 12:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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