The official launch of the company's new PLATINUM service to provide clients with an all-in-one, fully managed, HIPAA-compliant digital marketing engine.

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PatientGain has officially launched its PLATINUM service, an all-in-one, fully managed, HIPAA-compliant digital marketing engine engineered specifically for clinics offering advanced mental health treatments. The platform provides comprehensive marketing solutions for specialized clinics delivering neuroplasticity-based treatments, including Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), IV Ketamine, and Spravato, with pricing starting at $1699/month.

Specialized mental health clinics face unique hurdles, including strict regulatory compliance, patient education barriers, and a heavy reliance on a steady pipeline of professional medical referrals. PatientGain's PLATINUM tier directly addresses these industry pain points by pairing healthcare-trained AI agents with expert human project managers and oversight. This hybrid approach ensures that sensitive healthcare marketing campaigns are both highly effective and HIPAA compliant.

"Marketing for cutting-edge treatments like TMS, Ketamine, and Spravato requires a delicate balance of patient education, local medical networking, and strict adherence to healthcare privacy laws," said Sarah Clark, spokesperson for PatientGain. "The PLATINUM tier functions as a complete digital marketing solution that handles the heavy lifting-from educating prospective patients to sending 3 monthly Email campaigns-while maintaining HIPAA and regulatory protection."

Key features of the PatientGain PLATINUM service for specialized Ketamine and Spravato clinics include:

- HIPAA Compliance & Legal Protection: All marketing systems and patient intake pathways operate under a comprehensive Business Associate Agreement (BAA) to protect patient privacy.

- Digital Marketing Strategy: Advanced direct-to-consumer (DTC) digital campaigns combined with AI enabled strategies targeting local patients.

- AI-Powered Patient Education: Healthcare-trained AI agents that handle initial inquiries, however HITL (Human-In-The-Loop) delivers information about advanced neuroplasticity treatments, and streamline lead conversions.

- Human Managed Oversight: Expert human project managers who monitor, optimize, campaigns to match the local demographics and specific clinical offerings of each partner clinic.

The PLATINUM service is available immediately for medical groups and independent clinics looking to scale their patient acquisition safely and effectively.

For more information about PatientGain use the contact details below:

PatientGain

PatientGain

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PatientGain Launches HIPAA-Compliant Marketing For TMS, Ketamine and Spravato Clinics News Provided By Local World Media Wire September 23, 2026, 12:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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