Sold-Out Texas Leadership Field Experience Sparks High-Value B2B Collaborations & Strategic Pivots for Female Executives

Kristine Palmer and Paola Camacho, Founders of OverCoffee Consulting and the Field Leadership Experience for Female Executives in Austin, TX

Austin Women's Leadership Workshop with OverCoffee Consulting at Horse + Bow

Austin Female Leaders, Executives and Entrepreneurs Participate in Equine Facilitated Leadership Activity at Women's Leadership Workshop with OverCoffee Consulting and Horse + Bow

The exclusive Texas Hill Country immersive event utilized equine-facilitated leadership to accelerate high-stakes trust between female executives.

- September 2026 ParticipantAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When 20 female executives, founders, and corporate leaders gathered at the Horse + Bow ranch last week for The Leadership Field Experience, the explicit goal was to combat the isolation of upper management and entrepreneurship. However, the true story of the day became the immediate, tangible synergy sparked within the cohort, proving that removing titles and stepping into nature accelerates high-stakes trust and professional alliance.The exclusive, one-day immersive program-co-facilitated by OverCoffee Consulting and Horse + Bow on September 18, 2026-brought a highly curated group of women leaders into the Texas Hill Country. Rather than sitting through standard keynote speeches, participants engaged in small-group strategic circles and equine-facilitated leadership exercises designed to lower institutional guards.The collaborative outcomes within the cohort were immediate:-Uncovering New Opportunities: Professionals and consultants in attendance built immediate trust with peers, organically uncovering new business opportunities and alignments before leaving the ranch.-Revenue-Generating Partnerships: Cohort members identified deep operational synergies, establishing plans to launch future, co-branded offerings together.-Strategic Venture Launches: Several participants found the exact "push forward" and executive validation they needed from peers to step forward into their next major business and career pivots."The space allowed us to open up, connect, share, and ask for what we need," noted participant Amy Catherine Chibib, owner of Life That Works Coaching.The unique catalyst for these fast-forming partnerships was the Equine Leadership Experience, where participants worked alongside resident horses Charlotte and Panda in a round pen. Because horses respond purely to non-verbal alignment and authentic presence rather than corporate hierarchy, the exercises served as an ultra-fast filter for authentic communication.For many, the environment yielded breakthrough professional clarity. Coach and project manager Grace McQueeny noted, "During the horse activity, realizing exactly where I don't trust others to manage on their own helped me see where I want to develop that trust." JeNaye Melton, Chief of Staff, shared that she arrived "deflated" but left "hopeful" after the horses provided an honest, non-judgmental mirror for processing executive pressure.Post-event evaluations highlighted the exceptional impact of the format. When reviewing data from the feedback forms, organizers noted an overwhelming response on the 1-5 star numerical scale, marked by multiple custom write-in ratings of "FIVE!!" and "10/5." The data also showed an enthusiastic demand for future cohorts, with participants overwhelmingly requesting to return for events focused on deeper horse work, career pivots, and wellness topics.The overriding takeaway from the cohort is that when high-performing women are given a confidential, distraction-free environment to act as a sounding board for one another, the ROI transcends traditional networking. As one attendee summarized: "I came here heavy, and I'm leaving lighter. Do it! It was worth it."With all 20 seats for the September experience claimed well in advance, a priority access waitlist has been opened for the next field cohort. To join the community and view upcoming opportunities, visit the OverCoffee Consulting Leadership Page.

Kristine Palmer

OverCoffee Consulting

+1 512-921-6873

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Sold-Out Texas Leadership Field Experience Sparks High-Value B2B Collaborations & Strategic Pivots for Female Executives

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sold-Out Texas Leadership Field Experience Sparks High-Value B2B Collaborations & Strategic Pivots for Female Executives News Provided By OverCoffee Consulting September 23, 2026, 12:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.