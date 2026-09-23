Mentorapm Adds Thermal Imaging To Mentorlens® Through Teledyne FLIR Collaboration

New integration to be showcased at SMRP adds another source of condition data to strengthen asset intelligence and support better asset decisions

- Tacoma Zach, co-founder and CEO of MentorAPMPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MentorAPM, an end-to-end asset lifecycle and work management solutions provider and industry leader in AI-powered condition assessments, is expanding its asset intelligence capabilities with thermal imaging through a collaboration with Teledyne FLIR. The integration of the FLIR iXX-Series with MentorLens adds thermal data to the condition assessment process, giving asset-intensive organizations another source of information to better understand physical assets and support maintenance, reliability and asset management decisions. The new capabilities will be showcased at the Society for Maintenance & Reliability Professionals (SMRP) annual conference, Sept. 28-Oct. 1 in Raleigh, NC.“Our team has spent the past several years looking for ways to improve workflows for customers in asset-intensive organizations,” said Tacoma Zach, co-founder and CEO of MentorAPM.“We've seen firsthand how MentorLens can significantly reduce the time required for condition assessments while delivering consistent, reliable data every time. Adding thermal imaging gives our customers another source of asset data to consider when making maintenance and reliability decisions. We're excited to share it with the SMRP community.”In an industry where downtime can be costly, maintenance and reliability professionals are under increasing pressure to improve operational efficiency while navigating a growing number of AI tools. But AI is only as useful as the information and context behind it. By adding thermal information to MentorLens' AI-assisted visual condition assessments, teams can capture nameplate, visual condition and thermal information from the same device and bring it into the asset record. This helps build more complete and current asset information to support maintenance, reliability and asset management decisions.That information can feed into MentorAPM's native enterprise platform or work alongside an organization's existing EAM or CMMS, allowing teams to add asset intelligence without replacing their core system.MentorAPM will also give SMRP attendees a first look at Nelson, its asset-aware AI coworker, currently in beta ahead of a broader launch in 2027. Nelson brings asset intelligence into everyday maintenance and reliability workflows by helping users connect questions about individual assets with condition, risk and reliability information. Users can interact with their asset information in plain language to identify what needs attention, understand the context behind it and determine appropriate next steps.MentorAPM and Teledyne FLIR will present the integration together during an Innovation Lab session at SMRP,“From Camera to Asset Intelligence: AI Workflows for Reliability Teams,” on Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 1:15-2:15 p.m. ET in Innovation Lab #3. Tacoma Zach will lead the session, with John Gould of Teledyne FLIR joining to discuss the iXX-Series and demonstrate how visual and thermal condition data can move from field capture into asset intelligence. Attendees can also see the integration at the MentorAPM booth #512 and FLIR booth #1307 throughout the conference.More information about the new capabilities is available at mentorapm/products/mentor-lens.###About MentorAPMMentorAPM provides asset intelligence software purpose-built for utilities and asset-intensive industries, helping organizations simplify complexity and make better decisions about critical infrastructure. Its solutions bring together asset data, asset performance management, work management and risk-based asset investment planning in a single platform – enabling teams to move from reactive maintenance to proactive, prioritized operations.The MentorAPM enterprise platform includes MentorLens, Risk & Criticality Analyzer, and Asset Investment Planner, solutions which can also be deployed independently. MentorLens is an AI-powered solution that transforms how asset data is captured and maintained – using simple field workflows to rapidly build accurate asset inventories and condition assessments from photos.By connecting asset condition, risk, and cost, MentorAPM helps organizations confidently prioritize work and capital investment, improve reliability, and extend the life of critical assets for sustainable and resilient operations.About Teledyne FLIRTeledyne FLIR, a subsidiary of Teledyne Technologies, is a world leader in intelligent sensing solutions for defense and industrial applications. Founded in 1978, the company creates advanced technologies that help professionals make better, faster decisions that save lives and livelihoods. Teledyne FLIR provides a diverse portfolio of thermal imaging, visible-light imaging, video analytics, measurement and diagnostic, and advanced threat detection systems serving customers across industrial, commercial, public safety, and defense markets.

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MentorAPM adds thermal imaging to MentorLens® through Teledyne FLIR collaboration News Provided By gaab communications September 23, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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