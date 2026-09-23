OCIACC Brings Business Leaders And Entrepreneurs Together For Inaugural Success Summit At UC Irvine

Speaker lineup for the OCIACC Success Summit at UC Irvine on Sept. 30

UCI event explores resilience, entrepreneurship, brand building and AI through candid conversations with accomplished founders and emerging business leaders.

- Shani Moslehi, Founder and CEO of OCIACC

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Orange County Iranian American Chamber of Commerce (OCIACC ), in partnership with the UCI Beall Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, will host its inaugural Success Summit on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at UC Irvine.

Built around the“Real Stories. Real Lessons.” theme, the program brings together accomplished entrepreneurs from different industries and generations to share not only their successes, but the decisions, challenges and turning points behind them.

Approximately 300 founders, funders, business executives, and government and community leaders are expected to attend, bringing together a diverse mix of decision-makers and entrepreneurs.

The program will open with Irvine Mayor Larry Agran, followed by remarks from Professor Imran Currim, Distinguished Professor of Marketing and Executive Director of the UCI Beall Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Their participation reflects the Summit's connection between the business community, higher education, entrepreneurship and the City of Irvine.

Shirin Behzadi, entrepreneur and investor, will deliver the opening keynote,“Built to Thrive: How Entrepreneurs Create Resilient, High Value Enterprises,” sharing lessons from her experience building and leading businesses at scale.

Payam Zamani, Founder and CEO of One Planet Group and author of Crossing the Desert, will join Bita Milanian for“Purpose, Perseverance & Entrepreneurship,” a fireside conversation about his journey as an immigrant entrepreneur and the experiences that shaped his approach to business and leadership.

The Founder Spotlight,“From Vision to Venture: Building a Startup That Matters,” will feature Sam Madan, Co-Founder and CEO of BOMANI; Zarina Bahadur, Founder and CEO of 123 Baby Box; and Dr. Leila Safavi, Founder and CEO of Purist Inc. Moderated by Nina Barber, J.D., the conversation will spotlight a new generation of entrepreneurs building businesses across very different industries.

Durana Elmi, Co-Founder, Chief Creative Officer and Chief Experiential Officer of Cymbiotika, will join Parham Javaherian, CEO of JumpstartMD, for“The Journey Behind the Brand,” exploring the story behind Cymbiotika and the experience of building and scaling a recognizable consumer brand.

Closing the program, Scott Duffy, entrepreneur and AI strategist, will present“Scaling in the Age of AI: How to Grow Faster, Smarter & Stronger.” Duffy began his career working with Tony Robbins and later built and sold a company to Richard Branson's Virgin Group. His keynote will look at how AI is changing the way entrepreneurs build, compete and grow.

“We have brought together an incredible group of business leaders, founders and entrepreneurs under one roof, and that is what I am most excited about,” said Shani Moslehi, Founder and CEO of OCIACC.“Come ready to make connections, ask questions and leave inspired by what is possible.”

The evening begins with a 90-minute networking reception from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m., featuring complimentary appetizers and cocktails, along with live music. The reception gives attendees the opportunity to meet speakers, business leaders and one another face to face before moving into the auditorium for the Summit program.

Shani Moslehi

Orange County Iranian American Chamber of Commerce - OCIACC

+1 949-283-6767

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OCIACC Brings Business Leaders and Entrepreneurs Together for Inaugural Success Summit at UC Irvine News Provided By Orange County Iranian American Chamber of Commerce - OCIACC September 23, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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