Gilder Lehrman Institute Opens Eduham Online Competition For The New School Year

Students and educators attend a performance of Hamilton as part of the Gilder Lehrman Institute's Hamilton Education Program (EduHam).

Students participating in the Gilder Lehrman Institute's EduHam program gather outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City, home of Hamilton on Broadway.

Free program gives middle and high school students a creative way to explore American history and the chance to see HAMILTON on Broadway

- James G. Basker, president and CEO of the Gilder Lehrman InstituteNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As students and teachers across the country return to the classroom, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History has opened entries for the EduHam Online competition and lottery, a free program that gives middle and high school students the opportunity to explore American history through primary sources, creative expression, and performance.Inspired by the award-winning Broadway musical HAMILTON, EduHam Online connects students with the people and events of the Founding Era through primary sources, then challenges them to bring what they learn to life through an original song, rap, poem, scene, or other creative performance. Students who participate can also enter for the chance to travel to New York City and see HAMILTON on Broadway.“History becomes more meaningful when students can explore it for themselves. EduHam invites them to engage with primary sources, ask questions, and use their creativity to bring the stories they discover to life,” said James G. Basker, president and CEO of the Gilder Lehrman Institute.“For teachers, it's another way to make history relevant and memorable in the classroom.”EduHam Online provides educators with free access to primary sources, lesson plans, instructional videos, and other resources that can be incorporated into existing classroom instruction. Teachers can use the full curriculum or select individual materials and activities that best fit the needs of their students.The program culminates in two opportunities for students to experience HAMILTON on Broadway. Ten student projects are selected through the annual EduHam Online competition, while an additional 10 students are selected through a lottery. Winners receive a trip to New York City for the student and a chaperone, with travel, accommodations, and tickets to a special matinee performance of HAMILTON.“EduHam shows students that learning history can also be a creative experience,” said Jeffrey Seller, producer of HAMILTON.“Seeing that creativity come to life and giving young people the opportunity to experience live theater is what makes this program so special.”The EduHam Online competition and lottery are open to students in grades 6-12. Competition entries will be accepted through Dec. 15, 2026, while lottery entries will remain open through Feb. 15, 2027.Developed by the Gilder Lehrman Institute in collaboration with HAMILTON producer Jeffrey Seller and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Hamilton Education Program has engaged students nationwide since its launch in 2015. EduHam Online expands that experience beyond the theater, giving students across the country access to the program regardless of their proximity to a live HAMILTON performance.Teachers and parents can learn more about EduHam Online, access program resources, and submit an application at href="" rel="external nofollow" gilderlehrma.About the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American HistoryThe Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History was founded in 1994 by Richard Gilder and Lewis E. Lehrman, visionaries and lifelong supporters of American history education. The Institute is the leading nonprofit and nonpartisan organization dedicated to improving the teaching and learning of American history through educational programs and resources. We serve K–12 teachers and students, honor scholars, and welcome and inform the general public.The Institute brings the work of today's leading historians into classrooms and homes around the globe. Through public events, publications, posters, videos, exhibitions, essays, and a dedicated website rich in primary sources, the Institute brings every period of American history to life. The Institute's diverse education programs, including the acclaimed Hamilton Education Program, provide opportunities to explore five centuries of American history. The Gilder Lehrman Affiliate School network comprises fifteen million students and over 100,000 teachers from more than 38,000 schools worldwide.At the Institute's core is the Gilder Lehrman Collection, one of the great archives in American history. Drawing on the 87,000 documents in the Gilder Lehrman Collection and an extensive network of eminent historians, the Institute provides teachers, students, and the general public with direct access to unique primary source materials.As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is supported through the generosity of individuals, corporations, and foundations. The Institute's programs have been recognized by awards from the White House, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Organization of American Historians, the Council of Independent Colleges, the National Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Web Excellence Awards. Learn more at .About HAMILTONHAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors. For information on HAMILTON, visit .###

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Gilder Lehrman Institute Opens EduHam Online Competition for the New School Year News Provided By The Blake Agency September 23, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Movie Industry, Music Industry



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