Calcutta HC Seeks ECI Report On 'Envelope' Symbol Allotment

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 23 (IANS) A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday sought a report from the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding its decision earlier this month to allot the“envelope” symbol to the“rebel but majority” faction in the Trinamool Congress led by expelled legislator Ritabrata Banerjee.

Earlier this week, the All India Secular Front (AISF), with Nawsad Siddique as its lone representative in the West Bengal Assembly, approached the bench of Justice Krishna Rao challenging the ECI's decision to allot the“envelope” symbol to the Ritabrata-led faction.

Besides allotting the“envelope” symbol, the Commission also allotted the name“Democratic Trinamool Congress” to the Ritabrata-led faction. AISF, instead, was allotted the“Almirah” symbol.

The decision irked the AISF leadership, especially Siddique, who contested and was elected twice from the Bhangar Assembly Constituency in South 24 Parganas district, first in 2021 and then in 2026, with the“envelope” symbol.

He first raised objections with the ECI and subsequently moved the Calcutta High Court.

The matter came up for hearing at Justice Rao's bench on Wednesday, and at the end of the hearing the court sought a report from the ECI. The matter will be heard again on Thursday.

AISF was not the only political party from West Bengal allotted a new symbol by the ECI last week. Humayun Kabir-founded Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) was given the symbol“table”, replacing its earlier“whistle”.

Kabir had contested and won simultaneously from Naoda and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies in Murshidabad district with the whistle symbol earlier this year. However, Kabir did not raise any objection about the allotment of the new symbol.

While AJUP is contesting the Rejinagar bypoll, AISF is contesting from Nandigram in East Midnapore district next month.

The bypolls for both constituencies will be held on October 6, and the results will be declared on October 9.