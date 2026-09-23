Kerala BJP Intensifies Attack Over CMRL Probe

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 23 (IANS) The CMRL-Exalogic case, involving allegations surrounding payments to Exalogic Solutions, has triggered a fresh political battle in Kerala, with two senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) figures on Wednesday questioning the State government's decision to order a preliminary investigation by the Crime Branch.

Former Kerala Director General of Police R. Sreelekha, the first woman to head the State police force and now a BJP councillor in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, said the decision showed that the UDF government was not serious about taking the matter forward.

She wrote in a social media post that after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigated and found the offence in the monthly-payment case, a preliminary investigation had now been ordered again citing the Lalitha Kumari case, and that too not by Vigilance but by the Crime Branch under the Police Department.

“What this makes clear is that the UDF government does not intend to do much in this matter. After all, it is the 'Indi alliance', isn't it? What else can one expect?” she added.

Sreelekha's remarks came shortly after senior BJP leader and former Kerala vice-chancellor K.S. Radhakrishnan questioned the government's handling of the ED material forwarded to the State Police Chief.

Radhakrishnan alleged that the material raised serious questions about former Chief Minister and current Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter Veena, and former minister and CPI(M) MLA Mohammed Riyas. He said the State government had delayed criminal investigation while seeking legal opinions on the appropriate course of action.

He argued that a vigilance inquiry could not substitute for a criminal investigation if the material disclosed a cognisable offence. A criminal investigation, he said, involves collecting evidence, questioning witnesses, establishing the link between the alleged offence and the accused, filing a charge sheet, and allowing the courts to decide the matter.

Radhakrishnan also referred to statements recorded by the ED under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and discussed the legal remedies available to anyone alleging that such statements were obtained under pressure.

The BJP leaders' comments have added a fresh political dimension to the government's decision to entrust the matter to the Crime Branch.

The State government has maintained that the decision followed examination of the material received from the ED and legal opinions obtained by the government.

Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan said there was no undue haste and that the material was forwarded to the State Police Chief before the government proceeded further.

The CMRL-Exalogic controversy, which began with allegations over payments made by CMRL to Exalogic, has already passed through investigations and legal proceedings involving several agencies.

With the State now moving towards a police investigation, the issue is set to remain a major political flashpoint, with the BJP demanding a full criminal probe and the CPI(M) preparing to defend its leaders against what it describes as politically motivated targeting.