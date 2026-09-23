Don't Kick Aside Sabarimala Protesters: Kerala BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 23 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive Member Kummanam Rajasekharan on Wednesday accused the V.D. Satheesan-led UDF government of turning its back on those who participated in the Sabarimala agitation, warning that those who came to power seeking votes in the name of protecting temple traditions should not kick aside the protesters after assuming office.

Kummanam demanded the immediate withdrawal of cases registered against devotees during the Sabarimala agitation, claiming that around 16,000 people were still facing cases.

He said that the Kerala government had earlier announced that cases without criminal elements would be withdrawn, but no effective action had followed.

His remarks came amid growing focus on the state government's preparations for the coming Sabarimala Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

Chief Minister Satheesan, meanwhile, rejected the Travancore Devaswom Board President K. Jayakumar's willingness to step down and made it clear that Jayakumar would continue in the post through the pilgrimage season.

Satheesan said the state government and the Devaswom Board would work together to ensure that the coming pilgrimage was conducted without shortcomings.

He also decided to personally review and coordinate the preparations and arrangements for the season.

The Chief Minister's intervention comes against the backdrop of questions over the preparedness of the various agencies involved in managing the massive annual pilgrimage.

Kummanam alleged that there had been inadequate progress in preparations for the pilgrimage, particularly in road renovation, drinking water, electricity, healthcare, transport and sanitation.

He said the availability of aravana and appam should be ensured and that pilgrims should have adequate access to food and other essential items.

"Facilities should also be provided at Pamba for pilgrims requiring materials for the irumudikettu, including ghee-filled coconuts," he added.

Kummanam also called for permission and logistical support for charitable organisations and voluntary groups willing to provide free food to pilgrims.

He criticised what he described as a practice of the state government and the Devaswom Board blaming each other for shortcomings.

The Kerala government, Devaswom Board, Kerala State Road Transport Corporation, Kerala Water Authority and Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd. should work in coordination instead of shifting responsibility, Kummanam said.

He accused the UDF of adopting a contradictory approach after coming to power in Kerala.

Satheesan's decision to retain Jayakumar and directly oversee the preparations puts the state government firmly in charge of the coordination of the pilgrimage arrangements, even as the BJP seeks to turn the pending agitation cases and Sabarimala preparations into a political issue.