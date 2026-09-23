Ghee Tanker Overturns On Delhi-Lucknow Highway, Locals Rush To Collect Spill (WATCH)

A tanker carrying vegetable ghee overturned on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Wednesday, spilling a large quantity of ghee across the road. The accident happened at around noon near the Ramganga bridge in the Katghar police station area. The tanker was travelling from Haryana to Rudrapur in Uttarakhand when the accident took place. According to Moradabad SP City Ran Vijay Singh, the driver tried to avoid a person crossing the road on the bridge. The tanker then went out of control, broke through the divider and overturned on the other side of the highway.

Ghee tanker overturns on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, locals gather to collect twitter/B3krUCYYaX

- The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) September 23, 2026

मुरादाबाद हाईवे पर Desi Ghee से भरा ट्रक पलट गया।सड़क पर Ghee बिखरा और लोग उसे उठाने में लग गए। सोचिए, गरीबी की मार कितनी गहरी है कि लोगों को सड़क पर बिखरा हुआ Ghee भी छोड़ना मुश्किल लग रहा है। twitter/J6Mqcp5mmE

- Nightmare of Haters (@imTrueIndia1) September 23, 2026

Locals gather with buckets and containers

The spill quickly attracted people from nearby areas. Several locals were seen rushing towards the tanker and collecting the vegetable ghee that had spread across the road.

A video from the spot shows people carrying buckets, cans and other containers as they gathered the spilled material. Some were also seen picking up thick pieces of ghee from the road and putting them into their containers.

The visuals have since circulated on social media, triggering a range of reactions. Some users joked about the incident, while others questioned why people were collecting a product that had fallen on a busy highway. Comments also included claims that the material was palm oil or not genuine ghee, although such claims were not established by police.

Police clear highway after accident

The accident also caused vehicles to stop around the spot as people gathered to watch and record the incident. Police reached the location soon after receiving information and worked to control the crowd and clear the road.

A crane was brought in to lift and remove the overturned tanker. Police also arranged for the spilled ghee and debris to be cleared from the highway.

सूचना पर थाना पुलिस द्वारा तत्काल मौके पर पहुंचकर स्थिति को नियंत्रित किया गया तथा आवश्यक विधिक कार्रवाई की गई है।

- MORADABAD POLICE (@moradabadpolice) September 23, 2026

According to SP City Ran Vijay Singh, as reported by Dainik Bhaskar, no one was injured in the accident. Once the tanker was removed and the road was cleaned, traffic on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway was restored to normal.

Social media reacts to viral video

The video of people collecting the spilled ghee has prompted sarcastic comments online. Some users joked about waiting for a“bank vehicle” to overturn, while others criticised the people who rushed to collect the material.

One post simply described the scene as“Ghee Chori”, while another user wrote,“We are doomed as a country.” The contrasting reactions have added another layer to the viral video.