Raichandani's Unbeaten Ton Powers India U-19 To 3-0 Series Win Over Australia U-19

MENAFN - IANS) Rajkot, Sep 23 (IANS) Captain Lakshya Raichandani hit a splendid, unbeaten 110 as India Under-19 registered a comfortable six-wicket victory over Australia Under-19 to clinch a 3-0 series win in the third and final Youth ODI series held here at the Niranjan Shah Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing a target of 255, the Indian skipper anchored the innings masterfully, scoring an unbeaten 110 off 106 balls, laced with nine fours and three sixes as the hosts crossed the finish line with more than eight overs to spare.

Raichandani, who had failed to convert his starts in the opening two games, showcased composure and control to steer the chase. He forged a 58-run opening partnership with Aaryavir Sehwag, who provided a brisk launch before falling for a well-struck 33 (including hitting five boundaries) off the bowling of Jacob Pietz.

Though V.K. Vineeth was dismissed cheaply, Raichandani joined hands with Kushagra Ojha to build an 85-run partnership for the third wicket to put India firmly in command of the game. Following Ojha's departure, Rajat Baghel, who replaced Anvay Dravid in the playing eleven, scored a quickfire 44 off 34 balls, laced with five fours and two sixes, to accelerate the run-chase.

Earlier, opting to bat first on a favourable surface, Australia got off to a promising start with Zed Hollick top-scoring with a stroke-filled 87 off 88 balls, including hitting 12 boundaries. Hollick added 62 runs for the second wicket alongside Neel Patel, who made a 71-ball 51.

The partnership was broken when local debutant Aryan Savsani dismissed Hollick, triggering a collapse in the Australian middle order. Pacers Mohit Ulva and Manal Chauhan capitalised on the opening, picking up three wickets apiece as Australia lost wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 254.

Having already secured the series title in the previous fixture, India U-19 made tactical rotations to their side, with the revamped bowling attack restricting the visitors before Raichandani completed the emphatic victory. It will now be followed by India U-19 taking on Australia U-19 in the first red-ball game to be played in Rajkot from September 27.

Brief scores:

Australia U-19 254 all out in 48.4 overs (Zed Hollick 87, Neel Patel 51; Mohit Ulva 3-42, Manal Chauhan 3-48) lost to India U-19 258/4 in 41.5 overs (Lakshya Raichandani 110 not out, Rajat Baghel 44 not out; Jacob Pietz 1-41) by six wickets