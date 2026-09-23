Krystle D'souza On Her First Lalbaugcha Raja Visit: 'He Chooses When To Call You'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actress Krystle D'Souza recently visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai for the first time and described the experience as a deeply special and wholesome one.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai' actress shared glimpses from her visit and reflected on what prompted her to finally seek blessings at the popular Ganpati pandal.“He's been here every year of my life. I've lived in this city all my life, and yet, until yesterday, I had never felt the need to go,” she wrote.

Krystle said she woke up with an unexplained feeling that she had to visit Lalbaugcha Raja and eventually made the trip along with her friends.

“I woke up with this unexplainable feeling that I just had to be there. And somehow, I made it happen for me and for my friends. What followed was one of the most wholesome experiences,” she added.

Reflecting on the spiritual significance of the visit, the 'Traitors 2' actress said she believes that devotees do not decide when they visit Bappa, but rather, it is Bappa who chooses when to call them.“Maybe that's how it works. You don't choose when you go to him. He chooses when to call you,” Krystle said.

She also shared pictures and moments from her visit along with hashtags including #GanpatiBappa and #LalbaughchaRaja.

In the video, Krystle can be seen holding a pooja thali with a coconut as she seeks Bappa's blessings. She also bows down and touches her head to his feet as she offers her prayers. After seeking blessings, Krystle documented the special moment, with the clip showing her smiling alongside her friends, including actor Rithvik Dhanjani. For her visit, she opted for an elegant green suit paired with matching earrings.

On the work front, Krystle D'Souza recently emerged as the winner of the second season of the reality show“The Traitors” India, alongside fellow Traitor Rida Tharana. Hosted by Karan Johar, the star-studded show concluded its season with a finale on September 3, 2026.