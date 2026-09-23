Four Students Run Over By Train In Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Sep 23 (IANS) Four students died after being hit by a train in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district, officials said.

Another student was injured in the incident that occurred near Tekkali.

According to police, the students were walking on the track and failed to notice the approaching Rajya Rani Express and were mowed down. Body parts were seen strewn on the track.

The deceased were identified as Visakha Rao, Dileep Kumar, Shiva, and Sarath Kumar. They were coming to Tekkali from Naupada by walking on the track.

Tekkali Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) and police officers examined the scene.

Another student, Salmon Raju, was injured in the incident. He was admitted to a government hospital in Tekkali.

According to locals, the victims were studying intermediate (classes 11 and 12) and were aged between 16 and 17 years.

A police officer said they have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep shock over the deaths of four students.

He termed the incident and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

The Chief Minister inquired about the incident and gathered details from officials. Officials said that the accident occurred because the students failed to notice the approaching train.

They informed the Chief Minister that another student was injured and is currently undergoing treatment at the Tekkali District Hospital.

The Chief Minister directed that Salmon Raju be provided with advanced medical care and instructed officials to extend support and assistance to the affected families.

YSR Congress Party President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock and deep grief over the train accident.

He said the deaths of Visakha Rao, Dilip Kumar, Siva and Sarath Kumar were extremely tragic and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to their families.

He said the pain of parents and family members losing young children was beyond words and prayed that God grant them the strength and courage to endure the profound loss. He also prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls.

Jagan Mohan Reddy sought the best possible medical treatment for the injured student and wished him a speedy recovery.

He urged the state government to stand by the bereaved families in every possible way and extend all necessary assistance and support to those affected by the tragedy.