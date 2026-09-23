Parijat Flowers: Why Are Fallen Blooms Offered To Lord Shiva Without Washing Them?

Parijat is not just a regular garden plant. It carries a deep spiritual and divine history. Devotees always offer fallen Parijat flowers to Lord Shiva without washing them. We explain the mythological background!

The Parijat or Harsingar plant holds immense religious value and a beautiful fragrance. Indian beliefs say this plant actually came down to earth straight from heaven. You cannot complete your worship without these flowers, especially when you pray to Lord Shiva. The Harivansha Purana describes the Parijat as a magical tree that fulfills all your wishes. The most unique thing about this flower is its blooming cycle. The buds never open in the sunlight. They bloom slowly at midnight under the moonlight and drop to the ground right before dawn!

Lord Shiva loves the Parijat flower the most. Shiva devotees strongly believe that offering these blooms fulfills all their wishes and brings the ultimate reward of their prayers. However, you must follow several strict rules while offering them. You must never pluck these flowers directly from the branches to offer them to the Shivalinga. Plucked Parijat flowers actually displease Lord Shiva, and believers say you will not get any positive results from your prayers.

The Parijat stands out completely from all other regular flowers. The petals refuse to open up in the sunlight. The flowers bloom beautifully in the moonlight and fall to the earth before the sun rises. Therefore, devotees pick up the fallen flowers from the ground instead of plucking them from the tree. You must never wash these fallen flowers with water. Religious texts consider the Parijat flower supremely pure and sacred. Believers say offering these unwashed, fallen flowers brings Lord Shiva's special blessings.

Many people mistake the Parijat for a simple ornamental plant. This plant actually carries a rich divine history. It holds a very special place in Indian mythology and daily spiritual practices. Hindu mythology states that the Parijat plant emerged during the great Samudra Manthana. Another popular mythological story mentions that Lord Krishna brought this plant to earth specifically for his beloved wife Rukmini. Devotees use these flowers extensively in Hindu religious ceremonies, temple rituals, and daily prayers. The flower perfectly symbolizes purity, love, and deep spiritual devotion.

Medicinal Benefits Of The Parijat Plant

The Parijat plant offers amazing medicinal benefits alongside its religious importance. The stem, leaves, flowers, bark, and seeds provide excellent health benefits. Perfume makers also use the Parijat plant to create beautiful natural fragrances.