Rs 70,000 Salary Needed For Bengaluru Metro Commute? Here's Why Namma Metro Is Costlier

A comparison of public transit costs across major Indian cities shows that people with a lot more money need to be in Bengaluru to use the Namma Metro as their main daily transportation option. This is not the case in other major Indian cities. A person who takes the Namma Metro to commute 15 km one way needs a minimum monthly take-home pay of about Rs 70,400 to keep their daily journey costs below 5% of their net monthly earnings, according a report by The Hindu.

This makes Bengaluru, India's biggest tech hub and metropolis, the most expensive place to take the train to work, more expensive than Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata.

For a daily commuter covering a 15-km one-way trip (30 km round trip) over 22 working days per month, along with a estimated 2-km last-mile connection at both ends:

Monthly Commute Cost: Approximately Rs 3,520.

Impact on Earnings: For someone earning Rs 20,000/month, commuting consumes nearly 18% of their monthly income.

At a Rs 50,000/month salary, metro commuting accounts for 7% of net earnings. To hit the ideal personal finance benchmark where travel costs remain ≤5% of net income, earnings must reach at least Rs 70,400 per month.

Bengaluru Vs Delhi Vs Mumbai Vs Kolkata