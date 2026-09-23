Rs 70,000 Salary Needed For Bengaluru Metro Commute? Here's Why Namma Metro Is Costlier
|City
|Approx. Monthly Commute Cost (15-km One Way)
|Delhi
|Rs 2,772
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,980
|Chennai
|Rs 2,200
|Bengaluru
|Rs 3,520 (Rs 70,400 / month)
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,760
Why Is Bengaluru Costlier Than Other Cities?
Lack of Suburban Rail Infrastructure: Cities like Mumbai and Kolkata have long-standing suburban rail networks with lower fares that help them. On the other hand, Bengaluru relies mostly on its roads and rapid transit system, but it doesn't have a suburban rail backbone to support it.
Last-Mile Connectivity Costs: Higher auto-rickshaw or feeder costs for the first and last miles of journey make workers' overall out-of-pocket travel costs much higher.
Why Is Metro Most Preferred In Bengaluru?
Even though it's more expensive, Namma Metro is still the best option for thousands of commuters in Bengaluru because the roads are so crowded and travel times are hard to predict. If you want to travel the same distance as an auto-rickshaw or cab, which can cost more than ₹14,000 a month, the metro is still faster, safer, and more reliable.
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