403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Condolence Statement from Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, on the Passing of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) “We mourn with deep sadness the passing of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. His decades of dedicated service to Dubai and the UAE, his contribution to the nation’s development and his commitment to public service and the community will remain a lasting part of his legacy. Our deepest condolences go to the Al Maktoum family and the people of Dubai and the UAE. May Allah grant him eternal peace and give his family strength and patience during this difficult time.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment