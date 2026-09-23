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Desert Rock becomes the first resort in Saudi Arabia to receive Three MICHELIN Keys
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Saudi Arabia, 20 September 2026: Desert Rock Resort has become the first resort in Saudi Arabia to receive Three MICHELIN Keys, the highest distinction awarded within The MICHELIN Guide’s global hotel selection, whilst the iconic Shebara Resort has retained Two MICHELIN Keys as part of the 2026 selection.
Desert Rock joins an exclusive group of just 155 hotels worldwide to hold Three MICHELIN Keys in 2026 and is one of only two properties in the GCC region to receive the distinction. Across this year’s global selection, MICHELIN has awarded 155 Three-Key hotels, 657 Two-Key hotels and 2,020 One-Key hotels.
Desert Rock joins an exclusive group of just 155 hotels worldwide to hold Three MICHELIN Keys in 2026 and is one of only two properties in the GCC region to receive the distinction. Across this year’s global selection, MICHELIN has awarded 155 Three-Key hotels, 657 Two-Key hotels and 2,020 One-Key hotels.
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