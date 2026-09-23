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‘Agadha’ Brings a World of Mystery, Faith and the Supernatural to Zee 5 Global on September 25
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Global, 22nd September 2026: Agadha, the mystical supernatural thriller directed by M.S. Raju, is set to make its digital premiere on Zee 5 Global on September 25, bringing its atmospheric world of mystery, spirituality and supernatural intrigue to audiences at home. Starring Kamakshi Bhaskarla in the lead, alongside Shravan Reddy, Ulka Gupta, Jovika Vijay Kumar, Roshan Basheer, Bhanu Chander, Vanitha Vijayakumar and others, the film explores a disturbing mystery that gradually opens the door to forces beyond the ordinary.
At the centre of Agadha is Mahadevi (Kamakshi Bhaskarla), a spiritually gifted woman whose life takes an unsettling turn as a series of unexplained deaths and the mysterious suicide of her cousin draw her towards a deeper truth. Her search takes her into a forbidden forest cave, where she encounters a supernatural presence known as Agadha. What begins as an attempt to understand a chain of disturbing events gradually develops into a journey through faith, fear, mystery and the unknown.
The film occupies an intriguing space between supernatural horror, mystery and fantasy, with M.S. Raju building the narrative around an atmosphere where the spiritual and the sinister exist side by side. Rather than relying solely on conventional horror devices, Agadha creates its world through an interplay of mythology-inspired elements, mysterious occurrences and a central supernatural force whose origins become an important part of the unfolding narrative. The result is a story that invites viewers to piece together its mysteries along with its protagonist.
Kamakshi Bhaskarla carries the film through its central character, with Mahadevi’s personal journey providing the emotional anchor for the supernatural narrative. Shravan Reddy and Ulka Gupta add further layers to the ensemble, while the supporting cast includes experienced performers such as Bhanu Chander and Vanitha Vijayakumar. Behind the camera, Nani Chamidisetty handles cinematography, Rakesh Venkatapuram provides the music and Junaid Siddiqui takes charge of editing. Kasi Visalakshi Balusu produces the film.
The theatrical release of Agadha introduced audiences to its distinctive combination of divine mystery, supernatural elements and forest-set intrigue. Its arrival on Zee 5 Global now offers viewers an opportunity to experience the film in a more intimate viewing environment, where its atmospheric details, mysterious spaces and gradual revelations can unfold at their own pace.
The premiere also adds another dimension to Zee 5 Global’s growing entertainment catalogue, which continues to bring together mainstream stories, distinctive regional narratives and genre-driven Telugu cinema. By making films such as Agadha accessible beyond their theatrical run, the platform continues to create space for Telugu stories across different moods and storytelling traditions. For audiences drawn to supernatural mysteries, spiritual intrigue and stories that leave room for interpretation.
At the centre of Agadha is Mahadevi (Kamakshi Bhaskarla), a spiritually gifted woman whose life takes an unsettling turn as a series of unexplained deaths and the mysterious suicide of her cousin draw her towards a deeper truth. Her search takes her into a forbidden forest cave, where she encounters a supernatural presence known as Agadha. What begins as an attempt to understand a chain of disturbing events gradually develops into a journey through faith, fear, mystery and the unknown.
The film occupies an intriguing space between supernatural horror, mystery and fantasy, with M.S. Raju building the narrative around an atmosphere where the spiritual and the sinister exist side by side. Rather than relying solely on conventional horror devices, Agadha creates its world through an interplay of mythology-inspired elements, mysterious occurrences and a central supernatural force whose origins become an important part of the unfolding narrative. The result is a story that invites viewers to piece together its mysteries along with its protagonist.
Kamakshi Bhaskarla carries the film through its central character, with Mahadevi’s personal journey providing the emotional anchor for the supernatural narrative. Shravan Reddy and Ulka Gupta add further layers to the ensemble, while the supporting cast includes experienced performers such as Bhanu Chander and Vanitha Vijayakumar. Behind the camera, Nani Chamidisetty handles cinematography, Rakesh Venkatapuram provides the music and Junaid Siddiqui takes charge of editing. Kasi Visalakshi Balusu produces the film.
The theatrical release of Agadha introduced audiences to its distinctive combination of divine mystery, supernatural elements and forest-set intrigue. Its arrival on Zee 5 Global now offers viewers an opportunity to experience the film in a more intimate viewing environment, where its atmospheric details, mysterious spaces and gradual revelations can unfold at their own pace.
The premiere also adds another dimension to Zee 5 Global’s growing entertainment catalogue, which continues to bring together mainstream stories, distinctive regional narratives and genre-driven Telugu cinema. By making films such as Agadha accessible beyond their theatrical run, the platform continues to create space for Telugu stories across different moods and storytelling traditions. For audiences drawn to supernatural mysteries, spiritual intrigue and stories that leave room for interpretation.
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