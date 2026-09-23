403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
WolfzHowl Launches Nostradamus, a Foresight Practice Built to Predict What Comes Next
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) : WolfzHowl, the strategic instigations practice, today launches Nostradamus, a foresight practice designed to help brands, businesses and institutions understand what to expect next, when it is likely to happen and what could prove a prediction wrong.
Most foresight work identifies possible futures. Nostradamus is designed to make those futures more specific and testable, putting timeframes against predictions, identifying the conditions that could invalidate them and continuously testing them as circumstances change.
Applying Nostradamus to dementia in India
One of the areas where Nostradamus has been applied is dementia in India, a complex question shaped not only by ageing and healthcare infrastructure, but also by beliefs, family structures, social attitudes and access to care.
Through its dementia research, Nostradamus examines how these forces interact and what they could mean for the future of dementia care and support in India. Rather than looking at dementia only as a healthcare issue, the practice maps the wider system around it, from how families understand cognitive decline and make care decisions to how awareness, diagnosis, caregiving and institutional support could evolve over time.
Using its ‘Butterfly Effe’t’ framework, Nostradamus traces how seemingly small shifts in beliefs, behaviours or access can create wider second- and third-order effects across families, communities and the healthcare ecosystem. The research combines available datasets and published research with qualitative inputs to identify the shifts already underway, the factors that could accelerate or slow them, and the timelines on which meaningful change could occur.
Talking about the tool, Ms. Ramani Sundaram, Clinical Neuroscientist & Executive Director of Dementia India Alliance (DIA), sa“d, “Nostradamus has given us an opportunity to look at dementia not just as a health condition, but as a challenge that will impact families, communities and systems in the years ahead. Dementia India Alliance has been closely involved in this work, and we now intend to take these insights forward through wider validation and translate them into an actionable policy and preparedness guide for a dementia-ready India, aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat”2047.”
Nostradamus has also been applied to questions across categories including luxury automotive, fitness and fragrance, with each engagement using the same foresight discipline to move beyond identifying trends towards understanding what those shifts could mean, when they could materialise and what could change their trajectory.
About WolfzHowl
WolfzHowl is a belief and behaviour driven strategic instigations practice that works with organisations to identify and act on shifts affecting brands, businesses, categories and culture.
About Nostradamus
Nostradamus is WolfzHowl’s foresight practice. It is a predictive, possible-futures tool that reads and uses what is already changing in what people believe and do to make specific and testable predictions about what a brand, category or human problem should expect next, provides an approximate timeframe and defines what would prove each prediction wrong.
About Good Wolf
Good Wolf is a citizen and community behaviour change practice by WolfzHowl that diagnoses belief barriers, designs interventions, and measures belief and behaviour outcomes in the domains of Public Health and Behaviour, Gender and Social Equity, Environment and Climate Adaptation, Financial Inclusion, etc.
Most foresight work identifies possible futures. Nostradamus is designed to make those futures more specific and testable, putting timeframes against predictions, identifying the conditions that could invalidate them and continuously testing them as circumstances change.
Applying Nostradamus to dementia in India
One of the areas where Nostradamus has been applied is dementia in India, a complex question shaped not only by ageing and healthcare infrastructure, but also by beliefs, family structures, social attitudes and access to care.
Through its dementia research, Nostradamus examines how these forces interact and what they could mean for the future of dementia care and support in India. Rather than looking at dementia only as a healthcare issue, the practice maps the wider system around it, from how families understand cognitive decline and make care decisions to how awareness, diagnosis, caregiving and institutional support could evolve over time.
Using its ‘Butterfly Effe’t’ framework, Nostradamus traces how seemingly small shifts in beliefs, behaviours or access can create wider second- and third-order effects across families, communities and the healthcare ecosystem. The research combines available datasets and published research with qualitative inputs to identify the shifts already underway, the factors that could accelerate or slow them, and the timelines on which meaningful change could occur.
Talking about the tool, Ms. Ramani Sundaram, Clinical Neuroscientist & Executive Director of Dementia India Alliance (DIA), sa“d, “Nostradamus has given us an opportunity to look at dementia not just as a health condition, but as a challenge that will impact families, communities and systems in the years ahead. Dementia India Alliance has been closely involved in this work, and we now intend to take these insights forward through wider validation and translate them into an actionable policy and preparedness guide for a dementia-ready India, aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat”2047.”
Nostradamus has also been applied to questions across categories including luxury automotive, fitness and fragrance, with each engagement using the same foresight discipline to move beyond identifying trends towards understanding what those shifts could mean, when they could materialise and what could change their trajectory.
About WolfzHowl
WolfzHowl is a belief and behaviour driven strategic instigations practice that works with organisations to identify and act on shifts affecting brands, businesses, categories and culture.
About Nostradamus
Nostradamus is WolfzHowl’s foresight practice. It is a predictive, possible-futures tool that reads and uses what is already changing in what people believe and do to make specific and testable predictions about what a brand, category or human problem should expect next, provides an approximate timeframe and defines what would prove each prediction wrong.
About Good Wolf
Good Wolf is a citizen and community behaviour change practice by WolfzHowl that diagnoses belief barriers, designs interventions, and measures belief and behaviour outcomes in the domains of Public Health and Behaviour, Gender and Social Equity, Environment and Climate Adaptation, Financial Inclusion, etc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment