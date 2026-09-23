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New Rossington site manager wins regional housebuilding award
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) A site manager overseeing construction at Harron Homes’ De Maulay Manor development in New Rossington has won his second Seal of Excellence and secured a prestigious Regional Award from the National House Building Council (NHBC).
Paul Jezusek, who won his third consecutive Pride in the Job Quality Award earlier this year, has advanced to the final stage of the competition with this accolade. He is one of only three site managers across the North East to receive a Regional Award, taking the title in the medium builder category. He will now compete for the national Supreme Award in January 2027.
HH323 - Paul Jezusek (Centre) winning his second Seal of Excellence and his Regional Award, 2026
Widely considered the ‘Oscars’ of the house-building industry, Pride in the Job celebrates site managers’ dedication to raising standards, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence. Judging is rigorous, with assessment across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise, and health and safety.
Paul, 49, from Sheffield, started in the construction industry straight out of school and has worked his way up from apprentice joiner to site manager, gaining an immense amount of experience along the way. He joined Harron Homes seven years ago and was promoted to site manager after just two and a half years.
Paul’s Pride in the Job Regional Award underlines the consistent high standards he sets at De Maulay Manor and the strength of the team he leads.
Paul said, “To win this award is an incredible feeling and something I’m really proud of. Pride in the Job is such a respected award in the industry, so to be through to the next stage with the chance of winning a Supreme Award by the NHBC means a great deal.
“I’ve got a fantastic team here at De Maulay Manor, and this award reflects everyone’s effort. Delivering quality homes is a team effort from start to finish, and it’s very rewarding to see that commitment recognised year after year.
“I feel very lucky to work somewhere that values high standards and supports its people. Harron Homes has always encouraged us to take pride in what we do, and that makes a real difference on site every day.”
Lee Kilby, Construction Director at Harron Homes North Midlands, said, “We’re incredibly proud of Paul and the whole team at De Maulay Manor. To win the Pride in the Job Regional Award is a fantastic achievement, and shows remarkable consistency and leadership, as well as a meticulous attention to detail.
“Paul is a brilliant example of the standards we strive for at Harron Homes. His dedication, experience and ability to bring the best out of his team are clear in the quality of the homes being delivered at De Maulay Manor.”
Commenting on the awards, Cassandra Codling, Senior Regional Director at NHBC, said, “Congratulations to Paul who has demonstrated incredible dedication, passion, commitment and leadership to produce homes of exceptional quality. The judges look for site managers who go beyond strong performance and demonstrate qualities that lift a good site manager to an exceptional one.
“The competition is at the heart of NHBC’s core purpose to raise standards in house building. It inspires site managers to make their mark on the industry, earning the respect of their peers and leaving a legacy of homes built to the highest quality standards.”
Paul was joined at the ceremony by fellow Harron Homes Site Manager Steve Jones, whose work at Nevison’s Fold in Barnsley earned him a Pride in the Job Quality Award earlier this year. Steve joined Harron Homes in May 2025 and previously won a Pride in the Job Quality Award in 2016.
The Regional Award winners will now go on to compete for the national Supreme Award, and the winners will be unveiled in January 2027.
Paul Jezusek, who won his third consecutive Pride in the Job Quality Award earlier this year, has advanced to the final stage of the competition with this accolade. He is one of only three site managers across the North East to receive a Regional Award, taking the title in the medium builder category. He will now compete for the national Supreme Award in January 2027.
HH323 - Paul Jezusek (Centre) winning his second Seal of Excellence and his Regional Award, 2026
Widely considered the ‘Oscars’ of the house-building industry, Pride in the Job celebrates site managers’ dedication to raising standards, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence. Judging is rigorous, with assessment across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise, and health and safety.
Paul, 49, from Sheffield, started in the construction industry straight out of school and has worked his way up from apprentice joiner to site manager, gaining an immense amount of experience along the way. He joined Harron Homes seven years ago and was promoted to site manager after just two and a half years.
Paul’s Pride in the Job Regional Award underlines the consistent high standards he sets at De Maulay Manor and the strength of the team he leads.
Paul said, “To win this award is an incredible feeling and something I’m really proud of. Pride in the Job is such a respected award in the industry, so to be through to the next stage with the chance of winning a Supreme Award by the NHBC means a great deal.
“I’ve got a fantastic team here at De Maulay Manor, and this award reflects everyone’s effort. Delivering quality homes is a team effort from start to finish, and it’s very rewarding to see that commitment recognised year after year.
“I feel very lucky to work somewhere that values high standards and supports its people. Harron Homes has always encouraged us to take pride in what we do, and that makes a real difference on site every day.”
Lee Kilby, Construction Director at Harron Homes North Midlands, said, “We’re incredibly proud of Paul and the whole team at De Maulay Manor. To win the Pride in the Job Regional Award is a fantastic achievement, and shows remarkable consistency and leadership, as well as a meticulous attention to detail.
“Paul is a brilliant example of the standards we strive for at Harron Homes. His dedication, experience and ability to bring the best out of his team are clear in the quality of the homes being delivered at De Maulay Manor.”
Commenting on the awards, Cassandra Codling, Senior Regional Director at NHBC, said, “Congratulations to Paul who has demonstrated incredible dedication, passion, commitment and leadership to produce homes of exceptional quality. The judges look for site managers who go beyond strong performance and demonstrate qualities that lift a good site manager to an exceptional one.
“The competition is at the heart of NHBC’s core purpose to raise standards in house building. It inspires site managers to make their mark on the industry, earning the respect of their peers and leaving a legacy of homes built to the highest quality standards.”
Paul was joined at the ceremony by fellow Harron Homes Site Manager Steve Jones, whose work at Nevison’s Fold in Barnsley earned him a Pride in the Job Quality Award earlier this year. Steve joined Harron Homes in May 2025 and previously won a Pride in the Job Quality Award in 2016.
The Regional Award winners will now go on to compete for the national Supreme Award, and the winners will be unveiled in January 2027.
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