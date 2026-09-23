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Erdogan, Burnham Hold First-Ever Meeting on UN Sidelines
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sat down with UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham for their first-ever face-to-face meeting on Tuesday, as leaders gathered in New York for the UN General Assembly, one of several high-profile bilateral engagements taking place on the margins of the annual gathering.
The talks, held behind closed doors, took place on the sidelines of the assembly's 81st session, which has drawn heads of state and government from across the globe to discuss pressing global issues.
The encounter marked the two leaders' inaugural meeting since Burnham assumed the role of prime minister in July, making it a notable diplomatic milestone in UK-Turkey relations.
No details of what was discussed during the closed-door session have been released to the public at this time.
The talks, held behind closed doors, took place on the sidelines of the assembly's 81st session, which has drawn heads of state and government from across the globe to discuss pressing global issues.
The encounter marked the two leaders' inaugural meeting since Burnham assumed the role of prime minister in July, making it a notable diplomatic milestone in UK-Turkey relations.
No details of what was discussed during the closed-door session have been released to the public at this time.
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